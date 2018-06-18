Air Products Will Discuss Latest Innovations in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology at World Gas Conference

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' stand 1535B to speak with an industry specialist about the company's highly efficient, cost-effective process cycles and main cryogenic heat exchange equipment, which is the heart of an LNG facility. The company provides a wide range of products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up, and operation of an LNG facility and has shipped well over 100 large coil wound heat exchangers to plants around the world.

As part of the Conference's Industry Insights program, Air Products also will present "Multi-product Flexible Production Facility" on Friday, June 29th, during the session titled "Resilient LNG Facilities: Preparing an Asset for New Business Realities," which will be held from 11:40 a.m.-1:10 p.m. in Room 146A. Dr. Annemarie Weist, Air Products process manager, will discuss a novel cryogenic liquefaction process developed to simultaneously produce multiple liquefied products, such as ethylene and ethane, in one compact facility. The flexibility of this process allows the number and type of products to easily be changed within the same equipment, allowing a single facility to easily meet changing market needs.

Air Products' proprietary technology is vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy. The company provided equipment and technology for the world's first floating LNG facility and, more recently, a deep-water floating LNG project in Mozambique, Africa. Air Products' LNG equipment manufacturing facility in Manatee County, Florida, provides ready access to port services and enables the company to manufacture larger LNG heat exchangers to meet market need.

A majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the heart of the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants, and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides dry inert gas generators for LNG carriers, shipboard membrane nitrogen systems, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and base-load LNG plants.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

