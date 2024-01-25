Air Products Wins Both Overall Community Care Award and Dual Carbon Contribution Award in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world-leading industrial gases company serving China for 37 years, won both the Overall Community Care Award and the Dual Carbon Contribution Award for 2023 at the 13th China Philanthropy Festival and 2023 ESG Summit in Beijing on January 23-24. Air Products was among 15 leading companies from various industries that received the Overall Community Care Award and one of 15 winners of the Dual Carbon Contribution Award.

Air Products has been honored for nine consecutive years at this influential event for its outstanding social impact. This year marks the first time the company has also received recognition for its ongoing commitment and contributions to China's green and low-carbon development.

Co-organized annually by key Chinese mainstream media outlets, the China Philanthropy Festival advocates charitable spirit and undertakings. This year's event also recognized ESG (environmental, social, and governance) performance in support of China's Dual Carbon goals of carbon peaking by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2060, and sustainable development. Around 900 participating companies were evaluated by a judging panel, which included leaders and experts from charitable organizations, institutions, consulting firms and the media, based on sustainability, creativity, adaptability, credibility and level of influence.

"We are proud to be recognized nine times in a row at the event for our ongoing community efforts. The Dual Carbon Contribution Award carries extra meaning because it is testimony to our unwavering commitment to China's sustainable development," said Saw Choon Seong, China president at Air Products. "Air Products' two-pillar growth strategy, with a focus on serving energy, environment and emerging markets and solving the most significant sustainability challenges, is aligned with the company's vision for a better world. We will continue to collaborate closely with governments, customers and other stakeholders here to drive decarbonization and address societal needs throughout the 14th Five-Year period and beyond."

In China, Air Products' major corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives include the LIN (liquid nitrogen) Ambassador Program to foster the next generation's innovative and scientific mindset through LIN demonstrations, and the Safe and Healthy Drinking Water Program to provide safe and direct drinking water for children in rural schools. These two programs have collectively benefited over 110,000 students and teachers from more than 200 schools across 27 cities. Last year also marked the company's 10th anniversary of employee volunteer activities.

Air Products has been helping customers and industries improve sustainability performance through its sustainable offerings and is making significant investments in clean energy projects. In Haiyan, Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, the company is building China's first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen production facility and has established an Asia Hydrogen Application Technology Center to support evolving needs for hydrogen solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors. Air Products is also installing commercial hydrogen fueling stations in the Yangtze River Delta region and for other major fuel cell vehicle demonstration clusters. Last year, the company brought onstream its first hydrogen fueling station in Changshu city, Jiangsu province, jointly built with Chengzhi Shareholding to pilot zero-emission transportation in logistics operations and public buses.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

SOURCE Air Products