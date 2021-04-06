Air Purification Leader Expands Portfolio

Through the acquisition, Bioclimatic Air Systems brings a multi-product portfolio to Clean Air Group including technology options such as Ultraviolet-C (UVC), HEPA Filtration, needlepoint ionization, and other full-service solutions for air purification. Both companies have a focus on quality and a sustained commitment to delivering the advantages of healthy, clean, and safer air to building owners, operators, tenants and occupants.

"By joining the Clean Air Group, this acquisition will lead to tremendous growth opportunities for the Bioclimatic team," says Bob Sullivan, General Manager, "we look forward to expanding solutions for healthier indoor air together."

Clean Air Group's AtmosAir bi-polar ionization technology remains a premier and proven solution, which is installed in HVAC systems, and emits ions into the air in occupied spaces. The technology utilizes a continuous and active process to proactively reduce viruses, bacteria, mold, and other contaminants in the air and on surfaces.

"We're constantly seeking opportunities to grow and expand our offerings to provide the best solutions for healthy building environments," says Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir and Clean Air Group, "we look forward to making an impact for our customers by empowering them to provide sustained healthy indoor environments for all."

As the need for secure environments around indoor air quality becomes top of mind for many during the pandemic, indoor air purification technology has gone from a nice to have to a must have as part of the solution to create an environment where people are at ease about the quality of the air they are breathing.

The future of indoor air quality includes proactive indoor air quality monitoring to trend critical indoor air quality data and the effectiveness of layered solutions in these environments. Using AtmosSmart and AtmosAware real-time data driven technology solutions in indoor air quality and proactive data management will continue to allow for needed solutions in occupied spaces such as living and workplace environments.

With an expanded multi-tiered solution portfolio, AtmosAir Solutions and Bioclimatic Air Systems will provide the industry with quality product offerings and simple fulfillment options for air purification.

ABOUT ATMOSAIR SOLUTIONS

At AtmosAir, we help others see air differently. As a leader in solutions for healthier indoor air, our active air purification solutions bring the benefits and value of improved indoor air quality to life. We give building owners and operators the competitive edge that comes with being able to ensure cleaner, safer air. We help businesses experience the bottom-line advantages of fewer sick days and greater productivity. And we provide tenants with the peace of mind that comes from living in, working in or visiting a healthy indoor environment. With more than 7,500 installations worldwide in commercial buildings, hospitals, assisted living, hotels, cruise lines, universities, sports facilities and more, AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology suppresses airborne and surface micro-organisms and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

SOURCE AtmosAir Solutions