AIR Selects Dynon Avionics as Exclusive Avionics Provider Across Smart Aircraft Portfolio

Customized SkyView HDX integration supports both AIR ONE eVTOL and Heavy-Lift UAS platforms, advancing intuitive, safety-focused flight systems for next-generation aviation

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR, the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, today announced a strategic partnership with Dynon Avionics as its exclusive avionics provider across its aircraft portfolio. The portfolio includes the AIR ONE personal eVTOL and the company's Heavy-Lift Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

AIR ONE cockpit featuring Dynon SkyView HDX avionics.

The partnership brings together AIR's next-generation electric aircraft design with Dynon's proven avionics technology and flight display expertise, integrating AIR's advanced air mobility with a leading platform trusted across the general aviation and Light Sport Aircraft categories.

As part of the partnership, Dynon has customized its SkyView HDX avionics platform specifically for AIR's aircraft architecture, adapting the system to support both aircraft types and their respective operational requirements. This includes electric propulsion, energy management, and streamlined pilot interaction.

"From the start, AIR has focused on making advanced flight systems intuitive, safe, and accessible," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-Founder of AIR. "Working with Dynon allows us to bring proven avionics capability into a fundamentally new aircraft environment that demands more than a standard integration, while keeping the simplicity and operational clarity that define how we think about flight."

AIR ONE's unique configuration and operational profile required avionics integration beyond traditional fixed-wing or rotorcraft applications. Dynon's engineering team worked closely with AIR to adapt the SkyView HDX platform, tailoring it to support the specific demands of AIR's aircraft systems and flight environment.

"SkyView HDX is built to adapt to evolving aircraft architectures," said Brad Thurow, President of Dynon. "Partnering with AIR allows us to take the proven reliability of SkyView HDX, which pilots rely on daily, and extend it directly into the advanced air mobility space. This project allowed our engineering teams to set a new standard for integration, ensuring that AIR's next-generation aircraft delivers the reliability and streamlined pilot experience Dynon is known for."

Dynon's SkyView HDX is widely recognized in the aviation industry for its modern interface, reliability, and ease of use, and is particularly popular in light aircraft. The system delivers integrated flight, navigation, and aircraft systems data through high-resolution touchscreen displays.

Key SkyView HDX capabilities include:

High-resolution touchscreen flight displays with customizable layouts

Integrated primary flight display (PFD) and multifunction display (MFD) capabilities

Synthetic vision technology for enhanced situational awareness

Real-time moving map navigation and terrain awareness

Engine and systems monitoring integration

Advanced autopilot capabilities

ADS-B traffic and weather integration

Redundant system architecture for enhanced reliability and safety

User-friendly interface designed to reduce pilot workload

Modern glass cockpit experience optimized for intuitive operation

The partnership reflects a broader shift in aviation, where advanced air mobility and proven general aviation technologies are increasingly converging to form the foundation for a new era of flight.

About AIR

AIR is the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, advancing the future of simple, advanced, and safe transportation. AIR combines engineering, certification, and operational expertise to redefine air mobility through its advanced dual-use eVTOL aircraft being certified for private ownership and autonomous cargo platforms for defense and critical logistics missions. Powered by a proprietary approach to aircraft design, patented innovations in hardware and software, and application of proven practices from the automotive industry, AIR is transforming electric aviation from vision into a scalable reality. For more information, please visit: https://www.airev.aero/.

About Dynon

With more than 25 years of aviation experience, The Dynon Group unites industry-leading brands—Dynon, Advanced Flight Systems, and Trig Avionics—to deliver comprehensive, affordable avionics solutions for the global General Aviation fleet. Serving tens of thousands of aircraft across type-certificated, experimental, and light sport categories, The Dynon Group remains committed to the innovation and value first established with its pioneering "glass panel" technology. Its expansive portfolio now includes a "full stack" of integrated flight systems, radio, and transponder products designed for all pilots.

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SOURCE AIR