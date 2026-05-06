AirAsia orders 150 Airbus A220 aircraft powered by RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines

Order includes 12-year engine maintenance agreement

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AirAsia X (AirAsia) has ordered 150 Airbus A220 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, with the first of these aircraft to be delivered starting in 2028. Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, will provide AirAsia with engine maintenance through a 12-year EngineWise® Comprehensive service agreement.

"Today marks an important milestone as we welcome AirAsia as the newest customer to the GTF family," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "This order reflects the airline's confidence in the GTF engine and its unmatched fuel efficiency and smaller noise footprint. It establishes a strong foundation for a partnership that will support AirAsia's growth for the years ahead."

"AirAsia has spent more than two decades making the world smaller. We built Malaysia into the world's top low-cost carrier hub, and we opened up air travel to millions of people across Asia who had never flown before. This plane gives us the ability to build the biggest and densest network, serving as a vital tool for efficiency. Its range of up to seven hours, powered by the GTF engines, opens up entirely new possibilities, and allows us to match right-sized capacity to demand and give our guests the flexibility to fly whenever they want through increased frequencies. We have democratized travel in Asia by opening up routes that were never feasible before, and now we are going to do it for the world," said Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia X.

AirAsia's A220 fleet will join over 2,700 GTF-powered aircraft operated globally by more than 90 customers. The GTF fleet has achieved 50 million flying hours, carried 1.9 billion passengers and delivered 3 billion gallons in fuel savings since entering service a decade ago. Pratt & Whitney has received over 13,000 GTF engine orders and commitments to date, reflecting strong market demand for its game-changing benefits. As the most efficient engine for the single aisle market, the GTF delivers 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About AirAsia

AirAsia is a leading low-cost carrier with licenses to operate in five Asean countries—Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia. Founded in 2001, AirAsia has stayed true to its purpose and tagline "Now Everyone Can Fly". The airline has made flying affordable and accessible to over 900 million guests, connecting people and communities across more than 150 destinations. Today, as one of the largest airlines in the region, AirAsia is expanding to become the world's first global low-cost network carrier. It operates more than 250 aircraft and holds a significant orderbook for the next decade. AirAsia leads in sustainable aviation with green initiatives and a net zero target by 2050. In 2025, it avoided 135,788 tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2025 through 19 fuel efficiency initiatives, achieving US$30,939,120 in fuel savings and over US$2,715,767 in shadow carbon cost reductions.

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SOURCE RTX