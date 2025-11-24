AirAsia rewards Enhances Offerings by Partnering with arrivia to Launch Cruise Booking Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirAsia rewards, the loyalty program of Capital A, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with arrivia, a global leader in travel loyalty and booking technology, to introduce a dedicated platform powered by iCruise. This initiative reflects AirAsia rewards' continuous efforts to diversify its services and provide unparalleled value to its extensive member base.

Travelers can now book their dream cruise from a wide selection of world-renowned lines, including Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and more, through the dedicated platform powered by iCruise or via the Rewards section in the AirAsia MOVE app. Every booking earns 4 AirAsia points for every USD1 spent on cruise fares.

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia rewards is offering an exclusive bonus earning period for bookings made between 29 October 2025 and 30th November 2025. During this promotional period, members will earn 5 AirAsia points for every USD1 spent, representing a fantastic 25% bonus on their cruise bookings.

Nicole Tan, Chief Business Officer of AirAsia rewards, said, "With more Asian travelers embracing cruising, this partnership is perfectly timed to meet the growing demand, offering our members value-packed, convenient, and memorable holiday options whether they are taking flights, staying at a hotel or cruising the seas.

According to the 2024 Asia Source Passenger Market Report by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), Asia's cruise market is experiencing robust expansion. In 2024, 2.6 million Asians embarked on cruises, reflecting a 13% increase from the previous year, presenting us with a prime opportunity to enhance our offerings. With over 30,000 cruise itineraries across 40+ cruise lines, the platform enables members to explore diverse destinations while earning AirAsia points."

John Williams, Managing Director (Asia Pacific, India and UK) of arrivia, said, "Cruising offers an all-inclusive holiday experience packed with unforgettable moments. AirAsia members now have access to thousands of sailings worldwide, supported by our team of experienced multilingual cruise experts available through global call centers. We are dedicated to providing personalized guidance every step of the way, ensuring each journey exceeds expectations."

How to Book Your Cruise and Earn AirAsia points:

Visit AirAsia rewards section on AirAsia MOVE app or https://cruise.airasiabig.com to access the cruise booking platform. Browse and select from a wide range of cruise itineraries. Book online and insert your AirAsia member ID during the booking process OR Reach out to one of our cruise experts for help to book your perfect cruise holiday. Visit us at cruise.airasiabig.com/contact. Complete your booking and receive your AirAsia points within 30 days after your cruise is completed.

About AirAsia rewards:

AirAsia rewards started as an airline loyalty program for AirAsia and has since evolved into a comprehensive lifestyle rewards platform that extends beyond flights, offering a more holistic approach to rewarding loyal members. With a diverse range of partners spanning lifestyle, travel, and financial services categories, AirAsia rewards has grown into one of the largest points platforms, enabling borderless earn-and-burn activities across the Asian region and beyond.

About arrivia: For more than 25 years, arrivia has powered travel loyalty and rewards programs for some of the world's most respected cruise, hotel, resort, and financial brands, including American Express®, Singapore Airlines, and Marriott Vacation Club® by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and personalized options that inspire travel and customer loyalty. Arrivia's travel privileges technology platform provides travel loyalty, booking, and marketing solutions to deliver exceptional customer value and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity, and reward high-value customers, visit www.arrivia.com.

About iCruise:

iCruise is arrivia's direct-to-consumer online discount travel service, dedicated to providing the best cruise deals available. With a focus on customer satisfaction and industry-leading expertise, iCruise continues to be the go-to choice for cruisers worldwide.

