Airbag Market to Garner $47.0 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in consumer awareness about vehicle safety features, increase in number of road accidents, and rapid growth of the automotive sector coupled with competition among car manufacturers drive the global airbag market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Airbag Market by Module (Inflator, Air bag), by Type (Front Airbag, Knee Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Material (Polyester Fiber, Nylon, Others), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" As per the report, the global airbag industry was accounted for $27.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $47.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in consumer awareness toward vehicle safety features, surge in number of road accidents, and growth of the automotive sector along with competition among car manufacturers have boosted the growth of the global airbag market. However, high replacement cost and advanced technological features that increase car prices hinder the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of airbags in two-wheelers and low production cost in developing nations would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (140 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1851

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market, especially in the automotive sector. The closure of large-scale manufacturing facilities reduced the demand for automobiles. This impacted the demand for airbags.

The pandemic forced the automotive industry to look for alternate sources and prioritize import of raw materials. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain.

However, as the world recovers from the pandemic, the demand for passenger cars is likely to increase in the future.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1851

The inflator segment dominated the market

By module, the inflator segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global airbag market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to rise in application of inflator-based airbags in vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. The report includes an analysis of the air bag segment.

The commercial vehicle segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in government norms toward introducing airbags in commercial vehicles. However, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global airbag market, due to rise in availability of passenger cars across the globe.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1851

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to manifest the highest CAGR by 2030

By region, the market across Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in government norms for ensuring safety of vehicles in the region. However, the global airbag market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to rise in production of vehicles across the region.

Major market players

Autoliv Inc.

Joyson Safety Systems

Hyundai Mobis

Daicel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Rane Group

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8e8938244a5a8a5e16108e07333ee446

Similar Report on Airbags Industry:

Aviation Airbags Market by Type (Passenger Airbags (Pilot Airbags and Business Class), Aircraft Lifting Airbags (Single Element Airbags, Modular Airbags, and Multistage Airbags)), Type of Aircraft (Military Aircraft, Civil Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and Others), Material (Nylon 6, Nylon 6,6, Nitrile, Neoprene, and Others), and Application (Passenger Safety and Aircraft Lifting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Motorcycle Airbag Market by Component (Crash Sensor, Airbag Module, Airbag, Airbag ECU and Inflator), Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), Coating Type (Neoprene-coated, Silicon-coated and Non-coated) and Fabric Type (Nylon and Polyester): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Vehicle Side Airbag Market by Position (Frontal, Side, Side curtain, and Knee), Fabric (Coated, and Non-Coated), Vehicle (Passenger vehicles, and Commercial vehicles), Sales Channel (OEM, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2030.

Automotive Airbag Inflator Market by Type (Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Curtain Airbag, Knee Airbag, Pedestrian Protection Airbag, and Side Airbag), Operation (Pyrotechnic, Stored Gas, and Hybrid), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car,and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Airbag Fabric Market by Vehicle Type (Car, C/SUV, Pickup, MPV, Van, and Sports Car), Airbag Type (Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag, and Other Airbags), and Fabric Type (OPW fabric, and Flat Fabric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Airbag Silicone Market by Airbag Position (Front, Knee and Curtain/Side), Airbag Type (Cut-And-Sewn Seam-Sealed (CSSS) and One-Piece-Woven (OPW)), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs) / Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Curtain Airbags Market by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, Sports Utility Vehicle and Other Vehicle Types), Material (Nylon and Polyester), Application (Torso Curtain Airbags, Head Curtain Airbags and Combo Airbags Curtain) and End User (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Passive Safety System Market by Product Type (Airbag, Seat Belt, Electronic Control Unit, Steering Wheels, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial) Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

SOURCE Allied Market Research