Airbiquity OTAmatic Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner for Innovative Services

Airbiquity OTAmatic enables automakers and automotive suppliers to securely orchestrate and automate connected vehicle software update and data management campaigns from the cloud. OTAmatic provides a sophisticated back-end service delivery management capability with highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, customizable consumer communications, and solution deployment flexibility. In addition to vehicle data collection, aggregation, and distribution, OTAmatic also features an edge data analytics framework that supports upgradable analytic modules from data analytics providers, and the anonymization and normalization of vehicle data for automaker and third-party value creation.

"Leading automakers and suppliers have turned to Airbiquity to build and deploy cutting-edge solutions for millions of connected vehicles around the world. OTAmatic now allows these companies to efficiently plan and execute software update and data management campaigns—at scale—which will play a critical role as we move toward an autonomous driving future," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "We are honored to be recognized for a second time as an innovative company by the Edison Awards."

Named after Thomas Edison whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world, the Edison Awards have become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. Airbiquity has previously won a Gold Edison Award for "Innovative Services Security & Safety" in 2014.

"The innovations recognized by this year's Edison Awards has served to confirm that companies are continuing Thomas Edison's vision of forward thinking," said Frank Bonafilla, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. "It is exciting to see all the emerging innovations that are bringing about a better world and providing solutions to problems we are currently facing around the globe."

