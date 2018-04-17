Airbiquity To Demonstrate OTAmatic™ Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Solution for Automotive at Hannover Messe 2018

Connected vehicles are increasingly dependent on software and data analytics to power the next generation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integrations, autonomous vehicle features, and expanding transportation services and monetization models. Combined with the rising intricacy of executing software update and data management campaigns for millions of vehicles simultaneously, automakers and suppliers increasingly require secure and highly scalable OTA solutions. Airbiquity OTAmatic meets this need with a sophisticated back-end service delivery management capability, highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, fully customizable consumer notifications, edge data analytics framework, and solution deployment flexibility including private cloud, public clouds, and on-premise data centers.

Airbiquity OTAmatic complements Huawei's OceanConnect Internet of Vehicle (IoV) Platform which provides innovative mobility services to customers. Huawei is deploying OceanConnect globally on top of its Cloud Family public cloud to help connect hundreds of millions of vehicles and different industries. This connectivity will enable integrated development of connected cars, smart homes, and smart cities, providing a full range of services for individuals, automobiles, and society as a whole.

In addition to providing OTAmatic demos for Huawei exhibit visitors, Airbiquity executives will provide 15-minute overviews about the role of automotive OTA and OTAmatic in the Huawei exhibit theater.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo™, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.

