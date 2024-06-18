Airbnb vs Hotels - New Upgraded Points Study Reveals Which U.S. Cities Offer the Best Accommodation Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis by Upgraded Points compares the average nightly costs of Airbnbs and hotels across 100 of America's largest cities.

"Hotels have long been the go-to choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience, but Airbnb has grown in popularity as an alternative, offering unique stays and a taste of local life," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "When choosing between comfort and uniqueness, cost plays a huge role, and we wanted to find just where you could find the best accommodation deals."

Cities Where You'll Pay the Most for a Hotel vs. an Airbnb Cities Where You'll Pay the Most for an Airbnb vs. a Hotel

Study Methodology

To compare the cost-effectiveness of staying at an Airbnb versus a hotel, Upgraded Points analyzed the average nightly prices of Airbnbs (entire places) and hotels in the 100 largest U.S. cities. Airbnb data was sourced directly from Airbnb, while hotel data came from Kayak. The analysis used average nightly costs for each city, with hotel prices based on a single room for two adults. Any nightly cost over $1,000 was excluded as an outlier.

Top Cities Where Hotels Cost More Than Airbnbs

1. Milwaukee , Wisconsin

Hotel Average: $350.50

Airbnb Average: $138.31

2. Chicago, Illinois

Hotel Average: $363.95

Airbnb Average: $165.56

3. Omaha, Nebraska

Hotel Average: $343.30

Airbnb Average: $145.06

4. Cleveland, Ohio

Hotel Average: $322.29

Airbnb Average: $125.09

5. Charleston, South Caolina

Hotel Average: $395.38

Airbnb Average: $209.72

Top Cities Where Airbnbs Cost More Than Hotels

1. Madison, Wisconsin

Airbnb Average: $223.49

Hotel Average: $167.18

2. Tucson, Arizona

Airbnb Average: $142.07

Hotel Average: $99.40

3. Bakersfield, California

Airbnb Average: $163.89

Hotel Average: $123.48

4. Jackson, Mississippi

Airbnb Average: $150.68

Hotel Average: $113.20

5. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Airbnb Average: $185

Hotel Average: $150

Battle of the Beds: Are Hotels or Airbnb More Budget-Friendly?

Airbnb Dominates:

71 out of 100 cities: Airbnb is usually more cost-effective.

Airbnb is usually more cost-effective. Average nightly price: Airbnb – $156 | Hotel – $208

Airbnb – | Hotel – Overall savings: Approximately $52 per night by choosing an Airbnb.

Close Comparisons:

San Jose, California : Difference of about $1.50 per night.

Difference of about per night. McAllen, Texas : Difference of around $1.50 per night.

For a detailed look at the analysis, please visit the study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points