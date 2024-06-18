Airbnb vs Hotels - New Upgraded Points Study Reveals Which U.S. Cities Offer the Best Accommodation Deals

News provided by

Upgraded Points

Jun 18, 2024, 08:41 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis by Upgraded Points compares the average nightly costs of Airbnbs and hotels across 100 of America's largest cities.

"Hotels have long been the go-to choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience, but Airbnb has grown in popularity as an alternative, offering unique stays and a taste of local life," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "When choosing between comfort and uniqueness, cost plays a huge role, and we wanted to find just where you could find the best accommodation deals."

Continue Reading
Cities Where You'll Pay the Most for a Hotel vs. an Airbnb
Cities Where You'll Pay the Most for a Hotel vs. an Airbnb
Cities Where You'll Pay the Most for an Airbnb vs. a Hotel
Cities Where You'll Pay the Most for an Airbnb vs. a Hotel

Study Methodology

To compare the cost-effectiveness of staying at an Airbnb versus a hotel, Upgraded Points analyzed the average nightly prices of Airbnbs (entire places) and hotels in the 100 largest U.S. cities. Airbnb data was sourced directly from Airbnb, while hotel data came from Kayak. The analysis used average nightly costs for each city, with hotel prices based on a single room for two adults. Any nightly cost over $1,000 was excluded as an outlier.

Top Cities Where Hotels Cost More Than Airbnbs

1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Hotel Average: $350.50
  • Airbnb Average: $138.31

2. Chicago, Illinois

  • Hotel Average: $363.95
  • Airbnb Average: $165.56

3. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Hotel Average: $343.30
  • Airbnb Average: $145.06

4. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Hotel Average: $322.29
  • Airbnb Average: $125.09

5. Charleston, South Caolina

  • Hotel Average: $395.38
  • Airbnb Average: $209.72

Top Cities Where Airbnbs Cost More Than Hotels

1. Madison, Wisconsin

  • Airbnb Average: $223.49
  • Hotel Average: $167.18

2. Tucson, Arizona

  • Airbnb Average: $142.07
  • Hotel Average: $99.40

3. Bakersfield, California 

  • Airbnb Average: $163.89
  • Hotel Average: $123.48

4. Jackson, Mississippi 

  • Airbnb Average: $150.68
  • Hotel Average: $113.20

5. Scranton, Pennsylvania

  • Airbnb Average: $185
  • Hotel Average: $150

Battle of the Beds: Are Hotels or Airbnb More Budget-Friendly?

Airbnb Dominates:

  • 71 out of 100 cities: Airbnb is usually more cost-effective.
  • Average nightly price: Airbnb – $156 | Hotel – $208
  • Overall savings: Approximately $52 per night by choosing an Airbnb.

Close Comparisons:

  • San Jose, California: Difference of about $1.50 per night.
  • McAllen, Texas: Difference of around $1.50 per night.

For a detailed look at the analysis, please visit the study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:
Alex Miller, Founder
1-214-646-8866
[email protected] 

SOURCE Upgraded Points

Also from this source

New Upgraded Points Study Locates the Best Diners across the U.S.

New Upgraded Points Study Locates the Best Diners across the U.S.

In its latest study, Upgraded Points analyzed Yelp ratings to uncover which U.S. cities boast the highest-rated diners on average. The results also...
Upgraded Points Reveals the Best Day of the Week To Book a Flight by Airline

Upgraded Points Reveals the Best Day of the Week To Book a Flight by Airline

A new study by Upgraded Points answers an age-old question – are some flights cheaper depending on the day you book? "Long held to be a myth, it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics