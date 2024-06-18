Airbnb vs Hotels - New Upgraded Points Study Reveals Which U.S. Cities Offer the Best Accommodation Deals
Jun 18, 2024, 08:41 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest analysis by Upgraded Points compares the average nightly costs of Airbnbs and hotels across 100 of America's largest cities.
"Hotels have long been the go-to choice for travelers seeking comfort and convenience, but Airbnb has grown in popularity as an alternative, offering unique stays and a taste of local life," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "When choosing between comfort and uniqueness, cost plays a huge role, and we wanted to find just where you could find the best accommodation deals."
Study Methodology
To compare the cost-effectiveness of staying at an Airbnb versus a hotel, Upgraded Points analyzed the average nightly prices of Airbnbs (entire places) and hotels in the 100 largest U.S. cities. Airbnb data was sourced directly from Airbnb, while hotel data came from Kayak. The analysis used average nightly costs for each city, with hotel prices based on a single room for two adults. Any nightly cost over $1,000 was excluded as an outlier.
Top Cities Where Hotels Cost More Than Airbnbs
1. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Hotel Average: $350.50
- Airbnb Average: $138.31
2. Chicago, Illinois
- Hotel Average: $363.95
- Airbnb Average: $165.56
3. Omaha, Nebraska
- Hotel Average: $343.30
- Airbnb Average: $145.06
4. Cleveland, Ohio
- Hotel Average: $322.29
- Airbnb Average: $125.09
5. Charleston, South Caolina
- Hotel Average: $395.38
- Airbnb Average: $209.72
Top Cities Where Airbnbs Cost More Than Hotels
1. Madison, Wisconsin
- Airbnb Average: $223.49
- Hotel Average: $167.18
2. Tucson, Arizona
- Airbnb Average: $142.07
- Hotel Average: $99.40
3. Bakersfield, California
- Airbnb Average: $163.89
- Hotel Average: $123.48
4. Jackson, Mississippi
- Airbnb Average: $150.68
- Hotel Average: $113.20
5. Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Airbnb Average: $185
- Hotel Average: $150
Battle of the Beds: Are Hotels or Airbnb More Budget-Friendly?
Airbnb Dominates:
- 71 out of 100 cities: Airbnb is usually more cost-effective.
- Average nightly price: Airbnb – $156 | Hotel – $208
- Overall savings: Approximately $52 per night by choosing an Airbnb.
Close Comparisons:
- San Jose, California: Difference of about $1.50 per night.
- McAllen, Texas: Difference of around $1.50 per night.
For a detailed look at the analysis, please visit the study online.
About Upgraded Points LLC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.
Media Contact:
Alex Miller, Founder
1-214-646-8866
[email protected]
SOURCE Upgraded Points
Share this article