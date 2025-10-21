Upgraded Points Survey Highlights Airports With Most Security-Related Flight Delays

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points' latest study explores the outsized consequences of rare but incredibly disruptive security-related delays. These slowdowns typically last 40 to 50 minutes and, while uncommon nationally, tend to cluster at just a handful of airports. According to the data studied, security delays occur at roughly 2 per 1,000 flights nationwide.

"Airports run on tightly coordinated schedules, so even short-lived security incidents like a checkpoint shutdown can create cascading delays," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "The good news is that these events are extremely uncommon, and the data shows that U.S. airports have become increasingly efficient at minimizing their impact. Most travelers won't ever experience a security delay, but for those who do, it's one of the most frustrating parts of flying."

Study Methodology

Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data was analyzed for every flight at the 60 largest U.S. airports from July 2024 through June 2025. For each departing airport, the team calculated the share of flights delayed, measured average delay duration for delays exceeding the standard 15-minute threshold, and tallied incidents identified by BTS as security delays (defined as terminal or concourse evacuations, reboarding after security breaches, inoperative screening equipment, or screening lines over 29 minutes). Airports were then ranked to identify where security-related slowdowns occur most often and how long they typically last.

Screened Out: Top U.S. Airports for Security-Related Delays

Below are the airports with the highest rates of security-related incidents (incidents per 1,000 delayed flights) and the average length of those events:

Daniel K. Inouye Intl. (HNL): 7 incidents – 34.3 minutes Orlando Intl. (MCO): 6.3 incidents – 45.1 minutes Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Intl. (FLL): 5.5 incidents – 31.9 minutes Oakland Intl. (OAK): 4.7 incidents – 44.6 minutes Kahului (OGG): 4.7 incidents – 32.2 minutes Charlotte Douglas Intl. (CLT): 3.8 incidents – 41.1 minutes Dallas Love Field (DAL): 3.4 incidents – 51.3 minutes Baltimore/Washington Intl. (BWI): 3.3 incidents – 47.9 minutes William P. Hobby (HOU): 3.1 incidents – 49.5 minutes Seattle-Tacoma Intl. (SEA): 3 incidents – 57.8 minutes

Multiple airports on the list share familiar stressors. Busy leisure hubs such as Honolulu, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale often handle steady waves of vacation travelers, where peak volumes can quickly overload security checkpoints and produce longer screening lines. Hawaii's airports (HNL and OGG) stand out for higher rates of security delays relative to total traffic, which is a function of limited terminal space and more intensive international screening requirements, leaving little room for operational slack.

Other airports show a different but related problem: screening shortfalls that amplify broader operational bottlenecks. Dallas Love Field and Baltimore, which already rank high for overall delays, also register notable security incidents. When screening areas falter, the effect ripples through departures, increasing wait times and the likelihood of missed connections.

Travelers passing through these specific hubs should be aware that while security delays are rare, they can be lengthy and disruptive. Therefore, extra planning and real-time monitoring pay off.

Check out the full results, including additional rankings like U.S. airports with the most delayed flights, by visiting the complete study online.

