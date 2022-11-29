Airborne ISR Market worth $15.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market is projected to grow from USD 12.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Airborne ISR is a technology that helps obtain information about an intruder and its strength, activities, and movements. This technology opens new applications for recording, analyzing, identifying, and reporting. Currently, airborne ISR is a critical component in the decision-making process of defense forces across countries. Airborne ISR systems are increasingly being deployed in military aviation for gathering information to create information and communication systems that can enhance the reliability and efficiency of missions. The airborne ISR market is a highly fragmented market with several well-established players. Manufacturers of different types of ISR systems are continuously working on the development of new technologies to enhance their product portfolios and increase their sales prospects.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262860641

Browse in-depth TOC on "Airborne ISR Market"

150 – Tables

65 – Figures

250 – Pages

The airborne ISR market is further segmented into defense and homeland security based on the end user. The increasing demand for fighter aircraft in the defense forces of countries such as the US, India, and Japan is expected to drive the defense segment of the airborne ISR market.

Based on the platform, the market is classified into military aircraft, military helicopters, and unmanned systems. The markets growth can be attributed to the rising demand for UAVs for airborne ISR applications and advancements in technologies used in patrol and fighter aircraft.

The airborne ISR regional analysis has been studied over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest share of the airborne ISR market in 2021. This market is led by the US, which is increasingly investing in ISR technology to maintain its superiority and overcome the risk of potential threats on computer networks. In the defense sector, rapid technological advancements are spawning disruptive innovations. The growing use of small, unmanned surveillance systems is projected to increase the demand for electronic components in ISR missions. Advanced data integration combined with multi-level comparison analysis to improve data accuracy and management is expected to open new market prospects for the airborne ISR industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=262860641

The key market players in the airborne ISR market are Bae Systems PLC (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3Harris Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Raytheon Technologies (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=262860641

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region (2020-2025)

Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region (2020-2025)

Software Defined Radio Market by Platform (Airborne, Maritime, Land, Space), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Component (Hardware, Software), Type, Frequency (Single Band, Multi-Band) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

X-Band Radar Market by Application (Defense, Government, and Commercial), Type (Mobile, and Sea-based X-band Radar), Array (Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Airborne SATCOM Market by Installation Type ( New Installation, Upgrade), Application (Government & Defense, Commercial), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), Frequency, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/airborne-isr-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/airborne-isr.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets