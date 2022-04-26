Airbus to Explore Future of Travel Through Metaverse; Crowdsources with HeroX

Challenge Seeks Novel Ideas to Improve Travel Experience in the Metaverse with Prize Purse of $30,000

LEIDEN, Netherlands, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus, the pioneer of sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world, and HeroX , the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition " Metaverse and the Future of Flight ." The challenge seeks innovative ways to use the metaverse to reimagine and elevate the traveler experience from departure to destination.

The digital world continues to grow in sophistication with tools like augmented reality or virtual reality and can now provide us a venue for experimenting and enhancing real-life experiences like travel. With this in mind, Airbus is looking for out-of-the-box thinkers to reenvison air travel by leveraging the metaverse's infinite range of possibility and potential.

"Innovation is part of our DNA," said Marc Fischer, SVP Cabin and Cargo Engineering, Airbus. "We have a long history of pioneering new technologies. Metaverse is an unknown world and we'd like to understand how it can elevate our passengers' experience. This challenge is a perfect start."

"We are on the verge of exciting travel breakthroughs, and the HeroX community of solvers is the perfect group to tap for innovative ideas," said Kal K. Sahota, CEO, HeroX. "I am eager to see what the metaverse and their ingenuity can offer the everyday traveler."

The Challenge: The Challenge is looking for immersive, experiential ways in which a passenger can interact with the metaverse during the travel process.

The Prize: Up to 5 participants submitting the top ideas will share a total prize purse of $30,000.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s): The prize is open to anyone aged 18 or older participating as an individual or as a team. Individual competitors and teams may originate from any country, as long as Official Sanctions do not prohibit participation (some restrictions apply).

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

