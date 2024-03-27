The Federal Aviation Administration Partners with HeroX to Identify Innovative Means of Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Offering $100k Prize Purse

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Aviation Administration today announced the "2024 FAA Data Challenge", which is being implemented by HeroX. The goal of the challenge is to invite university students to explore the 'Art of the Possible' in an information-centric National Airspace System (NAS). "This Challenge is centered around using data more effectively to support the FAA's mission of driving innovation through improved access to data," says Marseta Dill, acting Chief Data Officer. "We want to reach those who will become the transportation leaders of tomorrow and invite them to participate."

By harnessing the power of AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, participants are asked to tackle pressing challenges within aviation safety, operational efficiency, sustainable aviation, and the exploration of novel NAS applications. This opportunity will open the door for the next generation of data scientists, engineers, and other disciplines to contribute meaningful solutions that could shape the future of aviation. Diverse skills are needed to realize the value of AI use cases.

The Prize: Prizes will be split across 2 challenge phases. In the initial phase, up to ten finalists will be awarded $1,000 each in addition to an $8,000 stipend to cover travel expenses as competitors attend a Phase 2 live event, where they may showcase their solutions to FAA officials and the broader aviation community. In Phase 2, the competition intensifies with a total prize purse of $90,000 that will be divided among the ten finalists according to how well they perform in Phase 2.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s):  The prize is open to all students aged 18 or older participating as an individual or as a team. Individual competitors and teams must be US citizens, and currently enrolled in an American University. Additional eligibility requirements or limits can be found in the challenge rules.

To accept the challenge, visit www.herox.com/FAADataChallenge2024    

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

