Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2026

Total revenues of $236 million and net income of $34 million

6% increase in lease rental revenue compared to first quarter 2025

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $208 million

of $208 million Acquired 4 aircraft for $117 million

Sold 5 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $114 million and gains on sales of $11 million

New technology aircraft comprised 52% of our fleet's net book value as of May 31, 2026

Liquidity

Raised $1 billion in new financings: $650 million unsecured senior notes at 5.000% and a $375 million unsecured term loan with 4 lenders; term loan is expandable to $425 million

98% of total debt is unsecured as of May 31, 2026

Adjusted net debt-to-equity of 2.2 times as of May 31, 2026

Total liquidity of $2.6 billion as of July 1, 2026, which includes $2.0 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through July 1, 2027, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash

270 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $8.3 billion











(1) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Over the past several months, we've seen conflict-related fuel prices challenge airline profitability, yet our customers are finding ways to manage costs. Despite this challenge to the sector, supply shortages have aviation investors seeing consistently high values for aircraft and engines. Favorable rental revenues and gains on sales enabled us to complete our first quarter of 2026 with $34 million in net income."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "As the aviation finance market continues to mature, we're demonstrating our ability to quickly source liquidity. We sourced over $1 billion in new financings during the first quarter. With a proven track record and the shareholder support we receive from Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, we look forward to deploying capital in 2026 with a disciplined strategy focused on profitability."

Aviation Assets

As of May 31, 2026, Aircastle owned 274 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $8.4 billion and managed an additional 5 aircraft.

Owned Aircraft As of

May 31, 2026

As of

May 31, 2025

(Dollars in millions) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $ 8,412

$ 8,149 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment $ 8,296

$ 8,029 Number of Aircraft 274

264 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 270

260 Number of Lessees 72

77 Number of Countries 43

47 Weighted Average Age (years)(1) 9.2

8.9 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(1) 5.3

5.6 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the First Quarter(2) 97.9 %

99.5 %







Managed Aircraft





Number of Managed Aircraft(3) 5

8















(1) Weighted by Net Book Value. (2) Aircraft on lease as a percentage of total days in period weighted by net book value. (3) Number of managed aircraft as of May 31, 2026. includes 4 aircraft owned by our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Conference Call

Following this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2026, Aircastle owned and managed 279 aircraft leased to 72 airline customers located in 43 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "enables," "intends," "plans," "positions," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results being materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



May 31,

2026

February 28,

2026

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 440,922

$ 179,889 Accounts receivable 21,495

18,239 Flight equipment held for lease, net 8,146,241

8,267,353 Net investment in leases, net 265,915

267,085 Unconsolidated equity method investment 31,638

47,540 Other assets 260,524

209,680







Total assets $ 9,166,735

$ 8,989,786







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 111,592

$ 112,355 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 5,288,395

5,139,411 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 445,606

381,274 Lease rentals received in advance 56,593

63,514 Security deposits 68,363

65,424 Maintenance payments 581,440

560,157 Total liabilities 6,551,989

6,322,135







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2026

and February 28, 2026 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840 shares

issued and outstanding at May 31, 2026 and February 28, 2026 —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,378,774

2,378,774 Retained earnings 235,972

288,877 Total shareholders' equity 2,614,746

2,667,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,166,735

$ 8,989,786

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended May 31,



2026

2025 Revenues:







Lease rental revenue

$ 194,580

$ 183,043 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

5,438

5,142 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

391

2,766 Maintenance revenue

24,158

38,132









Total lease revenue

224,567

229,083 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

10,866

30,289 Other revenue

97

472









Total revenues

235,530

259,844









Operating expenses:







Depreciation

92,828

95,816 Interest, net

71,216

68,841 Selling, general and administrative

21,576

20,691 Provision for credit losses

(183)

142 Impairment of flight equipment

3,361

5,066 Maintenance and other costs

5,292

4,244









Total operating expenses

194,090

194,800









Other expense:







Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

(2,973) Other

(494)

(456)









Total other expense

(494)

(3,429)









Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment

40,946

61,615 Income tax provision

7,526

12,721 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax

198

393









Net income

$ 33,618

$ 49,287









Net income available to common shareholders

$ 33,618

$ 49,287









Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders

$ 33,618

$ 49,287

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities :





Net income $ 33,618

$ 49,287 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 92,828

95,816 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,777

4,470 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (391)

(2,766) Deferred income taxes 6,980

7,979 Collections on net investment in leases 1,353

1,517 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (2,480)

(27,149) Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (10,866)

(30,289) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

2,973 Impairment of flight equipment 3,361

5,066 Provision for credit losses (183)

142 Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment 10,427

— Other —

(394) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (779)

(1,720) Other assets (9,639)

1,267 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (24,293)

19,999 Lease rentals received in advance (7,052)

1,674 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 97,661

127,872 Cash flows from investing activities :





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (107,422)

(479,614) Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment 113,913

226,752 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 4,800

2,751 Distributions from unconsolidated equity method investment in excess of earnings 5,475

— Other (204)

936







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities 16,562

(249,175) Cash flows from financing activities :





Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,022,634

725,000 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (870,840)

(647,442) Deferred financing costs (8,350)

(6,106) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 31,257

39,932 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (17,391)

(24,403) Dividends paid (10,500)

(21,500) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 146,810

65,481 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 261,033

(55,822) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 179,889

279,052







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 440,922

$ 223,230

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended May 31,



2026

2025 Net income

$ 33,618

$ 49,287 Depreciation

92,828

95,816 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(391)

(2,766) Interest, net

71,216

68,841 Income tax provision

7,526

12,721









EBITDA

$ 204,797

$ 223,899 Adjustments:







Impairment of flight equipment

3,361

5,066 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

2,973 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 208,158

$ 231,938

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:

Aircastle (Ireland) DAC (US)

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-504-1871

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Ireland DAC