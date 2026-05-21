Aircastle Announces New $375 Million Unsecured Term Loan

STAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries ("Aircastle") announced today that it closed a new $375 million unsecured term loan. Fifth Third Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, NY Branch, The Huntington National Bank and PNC Capital Markets LLC are the Joint Lead Arrangers and lenders. The facility has a term of five years and has an expansion feature that can be activated within six months of closing.

Roy Chandran, Aircastle's CFO, stated, "This new financing demonstrates the strong support we receive from the broader banking community on terms that are very attractive given the volatile macro conditions. Our unparalleled access to capital markets is a competitive edge, granting us the ability to execute efficiently as we grow our portfolio of sought-after aircraft."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2026, Aircastle owned and managed 282 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 45 countries.

Contacts:

Aircastle (Ireland) DAC (US Branch)

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203 550-8899

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Ireland DAC