Aircastle Appoints Nadene McKenzie-Reid as Chief Information Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle" or "the Company") has appointed Nadene McKenzie-Reid as Chief Information Officer, who is expected to join the Company on June 1, 2026. She will be responsible for directing all the Company's information technology activities and will serve as an integral member of the leadership team. Mrs. McKenzie-Reid will be based at the Company's office in Stamford, Connecticut and will report directly to the CFO, Roy Chandran.

Until recently, Mrs. McKenzie-Reid served as Head of Technology at NatWest in Stamford, Connecticut, having earlier served with NatWest as Deputy Head of Technology and Head of Risk and PnL Technology. Mrs. McKenzie-Reid holds a Masters of Science, Computer Science from the University of Bridgeport and an undergraduate degree in Physics and Computer Science from the University of the West Indies.

Aircastle's CEO, Michael Inglese, commented, "Technology operations and information security are essential to our success, so we are grateful for the wealth of experience Nadene will bring to this new role. She's had a distinguished career, delivering the type of technology solutions that enable organizations to reach their strategic goals. We look forward to her contributions as Aircastle expands our fleet while servicing airline customers around the world."

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of February 28, 2026, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 282 aircraft leased to 76 airline customers located in 45 countries.

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

Contact:

James Connelly – SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-550-8899

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Ireland DAC