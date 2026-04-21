Aircastle Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Three Months Ended February 28, 2026

Net income of $57 million on total revenues of $251 million and Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $230 million;

of $230 million; 22% increase to total revenue compared to fourth quarter 2024;

Acquired 14 aircraft for $395 million; and

Sold 13 aircraft and other flight equipment, including one B777-300ER, for proceeds of $361 million and gains on sale or disposition of $36 million;

Full Year Ended February 28, 2026

Net income of $194 million, up 57% compared to $124 million in fiscal 2024; (1)

Acquired 46 aircraft during fiscal year 2025 for $1.7 billion; 51% of NBV as of February 28, 2026 composed of new technology aircraft;

Sold 33 aircraft and other flight equipment with an average age of 17 years for proceeds of $730 million and a gain on sale or disposition of $96 million;

Collected insurance settlement proceeds of $71 million; and

Executed 174 transactions for fiscal year 2025, largely comprised of purchases, sales, lease amendments, and extensions.

______________________ (1) Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (2) Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.





Liquidity & Credit Ratings

Raised $1.25 billion in new financings from $650 million of unsecured senior notes at 5.000% and a $600 million unsecured term loan with 18 lenders;

Extended $500 million of shareholder-affiliated revolving credit facilities;

Ratings upgrades to Baa2 and BBB by Moody's and Standard & Poor's respectively;

As of April 1, 2026, total liquidity of $2.6 billion includes $2.0 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through April 1, 2025, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash;

As of February 28, 2025, we have 273 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $8.4 billion.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During fiscal 2025, Aircastle's improved profitability and a strengthened fleet were recognized by ratings upgrades from both S&P and Moody's. We completed the year with 46 aircraft acquisitions, adding $1.7 billion in NBV. New technology aircraft accounted for 51% of our fleet NBV at the end of the fiscal year. Robust trading activity during the year also included the sale of 33 aircraft which generated gains of $96 million. Net income for fiscal 2025 improved 57% reflecting an outstanding year for our unique business."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Recent events in the Middle East bring new uncertainties for airlines, most notably surging fuel costs. However, airlines have proven adept at managing through disruptions and global demand for travel is sustaining. As we move into 2026 with heightened vigilance, we plan to continue enhancing our fleet through our disciplined investment approach while efficiently accessing capital markets."

Aviation Assets

As of February 28, 2026, Aircastle owned 277 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $8.5 billion. In addition we managed 5 aircraft.



As of February 28, Owned Aircraft 2026

2025 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 8,534

$ 7,902 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 8,417

$ 7,127 Number of Aircraft 277

265 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 273

244 Number of Lessees 76

77 Number of Countries 45

47 Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(1) 9.0

9.1 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(1) 5.4

5.4 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the fourth quarter(2) 97.7 %

99.3 % Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the year ended(2) 99.1 %

99.2 %







Managed Aircraft





Number of Managed Aircraft(3) 5

8

_______________ (1) Weighted by Net Book Value. (2) Aircraft on lease as a percentage of total days in period weighted by net book value. (3) Number of managed aircraft as of February 28, 2026 includes 4 aircraft owned by our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of February 28, 2026, Aircastle owned and managed 282 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 45 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

_______________ (1) Refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



February 28/29,

2026

2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,889

$ 279,052 Accounts receivable 18,239

9,662 Flight equipment held for lease, net 8,267,353

7,644,867 Net investment in leases, net 267,085

257,249 Unconsolidated equity method investment 47,540

45,813 Other assets 209,680

273,521







Total assets $ 8,989,786

$ 8,510,164







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 112,355

$ 502,609 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 5,139,411

4,452,781 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 381,274

295,132 Lease rentals received in advance 63,514

68,120 Security deposits 65,424

82,477 Maintenance payments 560,157

583,658 Total liabilities 6,322,135

5,984,777







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2026 and 2025 —

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840 shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2026 and 2025 —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,378,774

2,378,774 Retained earnings 288,877

146,613 Total shareholders' equity 2,667,651

2,525,387 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,989,786

$ 8,510,164

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

February 28,

Year Ended February 28,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)







Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 193,979

$ 168,990

$ 759,701

$ 652,379 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 5,454

5,118

20,945

21,295 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 78

(3,677)

280

(21,682) Maintenance revenue 13,906

14,446

95,654

90,490 Total lease revenue 213,417

184,877

876,580

742,482 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment 36,268

20,282

95,889

77,191 Other revenue 1,659

399

2,650

1,302 Total revenues 251,344

205,558

975,119

820,975















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 95,395

91,029

384,028

355,666 Interest, net 70,967

61,934

282,139

247,923 Selling, general and administrative 23,512

25,845

89,483

86,416 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (17)

8,434

(57)

8,715 Impairment of flight equipment 1,394

—

53,323

19,391 Maintenance and other costs 4,367

3,527

17,101

16,938 Total operating expenses 195,618

190,769

826,017

735,049















Other income (expense):













Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —

—

(2,973)

285 Other 5,966

49,690

74,120

56,247 Total other income 5,966

49,690

71,147

56,532















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments 61,692

64,479

220,249

142,458 Income tax provision 5,335

5,067

28,863

21,948 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 479

1,366

2,662

3,103 Net income $ 56,836

$ 60,778

$ 194,048

$ 123,613 Preference share dividends (10,500)

(10,500)

(21,000)

(21,000)















Net income available to common shareholders $ 46,336

$ 50,278

$ 173,048

$ 102,613















Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders $ 46,336

$ 50,278

$ 173,048

$ 102,613

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands)



Year Ended February 28,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 194,048

$ 123,613 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 384,028

355,666 Amortization of deferred financing costs 18,032

17,033 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (280)

21,682 Deferred income taxes 21,193

17,550 Collections on net investments in leases 5,352

7,628 Security deposits, maintenance payments and insurance settlements included in earnings (119,410)

(59,959) Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (95,889)

(77,191) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 2,973

(285) Impairment of flight equipment 53,323

19,391 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (57)

8,715 Other (1,822)

(3,188) Changes on certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (8,207)

(6,984) Other assets 7,950

13,532 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,462

7,475 Lease rentals received in advance (3,643)

19,343







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 483,053

464,021 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (1,710,760)

(1,588,197) Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment 729,500

565,921 Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims 70,824

49,500 Proceeds from sale of investment in debt securities 10,128

— Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits 2,713

4,157 Other 9

(1,613) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (897,586)

(970,232) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common shares —

300,000 Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,915,489

1,702,048 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,624,927)

(1,452,340) Deferred financing costs (15,190)

(9,849) Debt extinguishment costs —

285 Security deposits and maintenance payments received 153,390

152,521 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (50,608)

(16,379) Dividends paid (62,784)

(21,000) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 315,370

655,286 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents: (99,163)

149,075 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 279,052

129,977







Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 179,889

$ 279,052

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended February 28,

Year Ended February 28,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)







Net income $ 56,836

$ 60,778

$ 194,048

$ 123,613 Depreciation 95,395

91,029

384,028

355,666 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (78)

3,677

(280)

21,682 Interest, net 70,967

61,934

282,139

247,923 Income tax provision 5,335

5,067

28,863

21,948















EBITDA 228,455

222,485

888,798

770,832 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 1,394

—

53,323

19,391 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

2,973

(285) Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,849

$ 222,485

$ 945,094

$ 789,938

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:

Aircastle (Ireland) DAC (US Branch)

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-504-1871

[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Ireland DAC