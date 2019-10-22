Aircastle to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 6, 2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019 on November 6, 2019 before the market opens.

In connection with the earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Aircastle Limited website provided below. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (720) 452-9217 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the selected start and referencing the passcode "8263826".

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen only basis at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. In addition to the earnings release, an accompanying presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 1:00 P.M. Eastern time on Friday, December 6, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "8263826".

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of June 30, 2019, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 283 aircraft leased to 89 customers located in 47 countries.

Aircastle Advisor LLC The IGB Group Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations Leon Berman Tel: +1-203-504-1063 Tel: +1-212-477-8438 fconstantinople@aircastle.com lberman@igbir.com

For more information on Aircastle, please visit www.aircastle.com.

