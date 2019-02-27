Aircastle to Participate at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce 2019 Aviation Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) ("Aircastle") announced today that Michael Inglese, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating on an aircraft lessor CEO panel at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce 2019 Aviation Summit in Washington D.C. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the panel discussion will be available to the public on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.uschamber.com/event/aviation-summit-2019. Please visit the site and download the necessary software required to view footage of the broadcast panel discussion. Following the event, a link to the webcast replay will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com/.

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of December 31, 2018, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 261 aircraft leased to 81 customers located in 44 countries.

Aircastle Advisor LLC
Frank Constantinople, SVP Investor Relations
Tel: +1-203-504-1063
fconstantinople@aircastle.com

