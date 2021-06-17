Aircom Drives into the Cloud with Infor

WARSAW, Poland, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Aircom Automotive has selected Infor CloudSuite Automotive, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help the automotive supplier expand internationally.

Aircom Group is a Polish group of companies that distributes internationally tyre mobility repair kits and sealants for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Aircom also produces compressors for air-suspended vehicle seats.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Automotive: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-automotive

"We were looking for a fully scalable solution that would allow us to streamline processes as well as to support dynamic development of our business," says Dominik Gschwender, Aircom's CEO. "Doing business on an international scale is associated with a number of challenges that must be overcome. Distributed production, supply chain management, providing effective customer support and connecting all individual processes — these are just some of them. On top of that, our company is intensively growing now. We are about to start production in India and Mexico. As a result, we do really need professional, proven tools, such as those offered by Infor."

The choice of Infor CloudSuite Automotive provides the company with access to a scalable, complete industry solution that allows it to reduce infrastructure costs.

"We selected Infor CloudSuite Automotive because it is dedicated to the automotive industry with specialised features and ready-made best practices that enable faster and cheaper implementation," Gschwender says. "I am convinced this solution will help Aircom further drive its international business development."

The most important goals related to the implementation are replacing the current system with a more modern and functional one and implementing proven industry practices to help Aircom expand its business. The Infor cloud solution provides a flexible way to grow the business globally, particularly in China, India and Mexico.

The solution is being implemented by Merino Consulting Services BV — an international alliance partner of Infor – as the prime contractor, supported by S&T, an Infor channel partner in Poland. Due to the ongoing pandemic, most of the implementation work will be carried out remotely. "Given our industry knowledge and our extensive experience with Infor CloudSuite Automotive, we have an agile approach to delivering a solution that will support the international growth of Aircom," says Kris Ulburghs VP of sale at Merino Consulting Services BV.

"The Infor CloudSuite Automotive solution and Infor Implementation Accelerator for Automotive will help us better prepare for the new needs of our automotive OEM customers. As it is a multi-tenant solution, it will be continuously updated by Infor with new functionalities and innovations dedicated to the automotive industry. This eliminates the need for system upgrades, which will allow the effective implementation of new features without exposing the company to the risk of long implementation projects," says Gschwender.

After deployment, the system will initially be used by more than 100 employees in Poland, before it is deployed in other countries.

About Aircom Automotive

Aircom Group is a group of companies with offices in Europe and Asia, and in the future, also in North America. The company is the European leader in distribution of tyre repair kits for OEMs. Aircom produces tyre compressors, seat compressors and tyre sealants. It is also developing artificial intelligence for the automotive industry. For more information, please visit https://aircom.ag

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Dorota Sapija

Omega Communication

[email protected]

+48 22 854 16 39, +48 608 03 84 01

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

