AirConsole and Sony Pictures Television launch today "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in BMW Cars with innovative text-to -speech technology

ZURICH, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole, the leading in-car gaming platform, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, launches today the exclusive "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" game for BMW vehicles. This thrilling new version of the iconic quiz show brings the excitement of the hot seat directly to the car, offering an unmatched entertainment experience for drivers and passengers alike.

AirConsole and the BMW Group, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, launch 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' with innovative text-to-speech technology. AirConsole and the BMW Group, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television, launch 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' with innovative text-to-speech technology.

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" by AirConsole transforms your BMW into a high-stakes game show arena. Whether competing solo for the million-dollar prize or challenging friends in Party Mode, the game offers an immersive quiz show experience. The advanced text-to-speech technology reads out questions and personalizes gameplay by recognizing and using players' names, providing an engaging sonic experience. Players can use lifelines like removing incorrect answers, asking the audience, or swapping questions, all accessible through their smartphones. With a dynamic soundtrack and the iconic question "Is that your final answer?", the game delivers an authentic and thrilling quiz show atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to see 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' come to life in BMW cars through AirConsole," said Michael Fuller, VP of Games at AirConsole. "We've dedicated ourselves to pioneering in-car gaming, and it's incredibly rewarding to now offer renowned games like this with a personalized, immersive experience to our users."

About AirConsole:

AirConsole is the leading platform for in-car gaming, transforming vehicles into interactive entertainment hubs with a diverse range of games and seamless smartphone integration.

About Sony Pictures Television:

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing, and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

About BMW:

BMW is a global leader in automotive excellence, known for innovation, quality, and performance. With AirConsole, BMW sets the standard for in-car entertainment, enhancing the driving experience.

For more information about AirConsole, or to explore its gaming catalog, visit airconsole.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UWAl_Yxb8M

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458114/AirConsole.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169070/4804712/AirConsole_BMW_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Amanda Lotzer, [email protected]

SOURCE AirConsole