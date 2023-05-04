Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Global Market Report 2023: Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market to Reach $471.3 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube estimated at US$354.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$471.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Narrow-Body Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$235.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide-Body Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.8 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Air Speed Indicators & Pitot Tube

Altimeters & Types of Altimeters

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Commercial Aviation Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube Market

Healthy Growth in Commercial Airline Revenues to Catalyze Opportunities Across the Aircraft Supply Chain

Robust Growth in Passenger & Cargo Traffic Bodes Well for Retrofits, Refurbishments and Sales of Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube: Global Passenger & Cargo Traffic (In Trillions of Available Seat Kilometers & Revenue Passenger Kilometers and Millions of Available Tonne Kilometers & Freight Tonne Kilometers) for the Years 2016 through 2020

Importance of Air Data Systems: An Introductory Prelude

As the Principle Industry, Robust Growth Forecasts for Air Data Systems (ADS) to Echo Downstream into the Aircraft Altimeter & Pitot Tubes Market: Global Air Data Systems Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Growing Focus on Safety & the Ensuing Emphasis Laid on Monitoring Aircraft Performance & Monitoring Data to Spur Growth of Aircraft Altimeter and Pitot Tube

Ever-present Threat of Accidents in Aviation & the Undeniable Importance of Atmospheric Conditions in Safe Flying Drives the Importance of Altimeter and Pitot Tube as Key Flight Instruments: Global Number of Accidents Per Million Departures 2014 through 2018

Digitalization, a Major Technology Trend Sweeping Through the Market

Implementation of Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) Highlights the Need for Accurate Altitude Measurement

Integration of De-icing Technology in Pitot Tube, a Key Technology Trend Fueling Growth

Growing Base of Aircraft Fleet & the Ensuing MRO of Safety Equipment to Spur Frequency of Replacements & Upgrades

Expanding Global Fleet Size to Benefit Opportunities for Replacements & Upgrades of Safety Equipment in the MRO Market: Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2024, 2029 and 2037

A Robust MRO Industry is a Major Win for Aircraft Altimeters & Pitot Tubes in the Aftermarket: Global MRO Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2024 and 2029

for Aircraft Altimeters & Pitot Tubes in the Aftermarket: Global MRO Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2024 and 2029 Proliferation of Drones to Drive Demand for Air Data Computers & Micro Air Data Systems Including Pitot-Static Tube Optimized for UAVs

Emerging Alternate Technologies Especially Photonic-Based Systems to Challenge Pitot Probes in the Coming Years

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

TransDigm Group, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

