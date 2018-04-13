Aircraft Battery Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Need for Advanced Battery Solutions for Non-Traditional Aircraft is a Major Opportunity

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Aircraft Battery Market by Offering (Product- Battery (NICAD, Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, Others), BMS, Services) Application (Propulsion, APU, Emergency), Aircraft Type, End User, Power Density, Aircraft Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aircraft battery market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 475.0 Million in 2017 to USD 667.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2017 to 2022.
The increasing adoption of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft, increasing number of aircraft deliveries, and increasing demand for UAVs are the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft battery market.
Based on offering, the product segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft battery market in 2017. The product segment includes all the battery types and battery management systems used in aircraft. As the aircraft architecture is moving more towards electrical systems, the need for better and more number of batteries is driving the product segment of the aircraft battery market.
The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft battery market in 2017. The presence of major component manufacturers, such as Concorde Battery (US), True Blue Power (US), and Sion Power (US) is one of the most significant factors driving the demand for aircraft batteries in this region. North America is expected to continue its dominance in the aircraft battery market during the forecast period.
Key players profiled in this report on the aircraft battery market are Concorde Battery (US), Saft (France), EnerSys (US), Gill Batteries (US), Sichuan Changhong Battery (China), Cella Energy (UK), EaglePicher (US), GS Yuasa (Japan), KOKAM (South Korea), and Marvel Aero International (US), among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Markets Covered
1.3.2 Geographic Scope
1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Batterymarket, 2017-2022
4.2 Aircraft Battery Market, By Application
4.3 Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering
4.4 Aircraft Battery Market, By End User
4.5 Aircraft Battery Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 Aircraft Battery Market: By End User
5.2.2 Aircraft Battery Market: By Offering
5.2.3 Aircraft Battery Market: By Application
5.2.4 Aircraft Battery Market: By Aircraft Technology
5.2.5 Aircraft Battery Market: By Power Density
5.2.6 Aircraft Battery Market: By Aircraft Type
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of More Electric Aircraft Technologyin Commercial Aircraft
5.3.1.2 Increase in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries
5.3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of UAVs in Commercial and Civil Applications
5.3.2 Opportunities
5.3.2.1 Need for Advanced Battery Solutions for Non-Traditional Aircraft
5.3.2.2 Adoption of Fuel Cells to Reduce Carbon Emissions
5.3.2.3 Need for Better Battery Management Systems
5.3.3 Challenges
5.3.3.1 Operational Challenges Associated With Lithium-Based Aircraft Battery
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Fuel Cell Technology for Aviation
6.2.2 Advanced Battery Materials for Electrical Aircraft
6.2.3 Ultra-Low Maintenance (ULM) Ni-Cad Batteries Replacing Lead Acid Batteries in Commercial Aircraft
6.2.4 Advanced Batteries for More Electric Aircraft (MEA)
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4.1.1 Intense Competition at Every Stage
6.4.1.2 Research and Development
6.4.1.3 Increased Mergers and Acquisitions
6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4.2.1 Lower Buyer to Supplier Ratio
6.4.2.2 High Technological Expertise of Buyers
6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.4.3.1 Large Number of Suppliers in the Market
6.4.3.2 Low Product Differentiation
6.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
6.4.4.1 Quality Standards Setby Governments
6.4.4.2 Capital-Intensive Industry
6.4.5 Threat of Substitutes
6.4.5.1 Less Number of Substitutes
7 Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Product
7.2.1 Battery
7.2.1.1 Lead-Acid Battery
7.2.1.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery
7.2.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery
7.2.1.4 Others
7.2.2 Battery Management System
7.3 Service
7.3.1 Maintenance and Overhaul
7.3.2 Others
8 Aircraft Battery Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Propulsion
8.3 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)
8.4 Emergency
8.5 Others
9 Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Traditional Aircraft
9.3 Hybrid Aircraft
9.4 More Electric Aircraft
9.5 Electric Aircraft
10 Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Civil Aviation
10.2.1 Commercial Aircraft
10.2.2 Business Jets
10.2.3 Ultralight Aircraft
10.2.4 Commercial Helicopters
10.3 Military Aviation
10.3.1 Military Jets
10.3.2 Military Helicopters
10.4 UAV
11 Aircraft Battery Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11.3 Aftermarket
12 Aircraft Battery Market, By Power Density
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Less Than 300 Wh/Kg
12.3 More Than 300 Wh/Kg
13 Aircraft Battery Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 France
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.3 UK
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 Russia
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Japan
13.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 Rest of the World
13.5.1 Middle East
13.5.2 Latin America
13.5.3 Africa
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Contracts
14.3.2 New Product Developments
14.3.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Partnerships
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Cella Energy
15.2 Concorde Battery Corporation
15.3 Enersys
15.4 Eaglepicher
15.5 GS Yuasa
15.6 Kokam
15.7 Marvel Aero International
15.8 Marathonnorco Aerospace
15.9 Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics
15.10 Saft
15.11 Sichuan Changhong Battery
15.12 Teledyne Battery Products (Teledyne Technologies)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d5654m/aircraft_battery?w=5
