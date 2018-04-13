Aircraft Battery Global Market Report 2018-2022 - Need for Advanced Battery Solutions for Non-Traditional Aircraft is a Major Opportunity

The aircraft battery market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 475.0 Million in 2017 to USD 667.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing adoption of more electric aircraft technology in commercial aircraft, increasing number of aircraft deliveries, and increasing demand for UAVs are the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft battery market.



Based on offering, the product segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft battery market in 2017. The product segment includes all the battery types and battery management systems used in aircraft. As the aircraft architecture is moving more towards electrical systems, the need for better and more number of batteries is driving the product segment of the aircraft battery market.



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft battery market in 2017. The presence of major component manufacturers, such as Concorde Battery (US), True Blue Power (US), and Sion Power (US) is one of the most significant factors driving the demand for aircraft batteries in this region. North America is expected to continue its dominance in the aircraft battery market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in this report on the aircraft battery market are Concorde Battery (US), Saft (France), EnerSys (US), Gill Batteries (US), Sichuan Changhong Battery (China), Cella Energy (UK), EaglePicher (US), GS Yuasa (Japan), KOKAM (South Korea), and Marvel Aero International (US), among others.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Adoption of More Electric Aircraft Technologyin Commercial Aircraft

Increase in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries

Increasing Adoption of UAVs in Commercial and Civil Applications

Opportunities

Need for Advanced Battery Solutions for Non-Traditional Aircraft

Adoption of Fuel Cells to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Need for Better Battery Management Systems

Challenges

Operational Challenges Associated With Lithium-Based Aircraft Battery

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Batterymarket, 2017-2022

4.2 Aircraft Battery Market, By Application

4.3 Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering

4.4 Aircraft Battery Market, By End User

4.5 Aircraft Battery Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Aircraft Battery Market: By End User

5.2.2 Aircraft Battery Market: By Offering

5.2.3 Aircraft Battery Market: By Application

5.2.4 Aircraft Battery Market: By Aircraft Technology

5.2.5 Aircraft Battery Market: By Power Density

5.2.6 Aircraft Battery Market: By Aircraft Type

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of More Electric Aircraft Technologyin Commercial Aircraft

5.3.1.2 Increase in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries

5.3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of UAVs in Commercial and Civil Applications

5.3.2 Opportunities

5.3.2.1 Need for Advanced Battery Solutions for Non-Traditional Aircraft

5.3.2.2 Adoption of Fuel Cells to Reduce Carbon Emissions

5.3.2.3 Need for Better Battery Management Systems

5.3.3 Challenges

5.3.3.1 Operational Challenges Associated With Lithium-Based Aircraft Battery



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Fuel Cell Technology for Aviation

6.2.2 Advanced Battery Materials for Electrical Aircraft

6.2.3 Ultra-Low Maintenance (ULM) Ni-Cad Batteries Replacing Lead Acid Batteries in Commercial Aircraft

6.2.4 Advanced Batteries for More Electric Aircraft (MEA)

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4.1.1 Intense Competition at Every Stage

6.4.1.2 Research and Development

6.4.1.3 Increased Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.2.1 Lower Buyer to Supplier Ratio

6.4.2.2 High Technological Expertise of Buyers

6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.3.1 Large Number of Suppliers in the Market

6.4.3.2 Low Product Differentiation

6.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4.1 Quality Standards Setby Governments

6.4.4.2 Capital-Intensive Industry

6.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5.1 Less Number of Substitutes



7 Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product

7.2.1 Battery

7.2.1.1 Lead-Acid Battery

7.2.1.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery

7.2.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery

7.2.1.4 Others

7.2.2 Battery Management System

7.3 Service

7.3.1 Maintenance and Overhaul

7.3.2 Others



8 Aircraft Battery Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Propulsion

8.3 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

8.4 Emergency

8.5 Others



9 Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Traditional Aircraft

9.3 Hybrid Aircraft

9.4 More Electric Aircraft

9.5 Electric Aircraft



10 Aircraft Battery Market, By Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Civil Aviation

10.2.1 Commercial Aircraft

10.2.2 Business Jets

10.2.3 Ultralight Aircraft

10.2.4 Commercial Helicopters

10.3 Military Aviation

10.3.1 Military Jets

10.3.2 Military Helicopters

10.4 UAV



11 Aircraft Battery Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

11.3 Aftermarket



12 Aircraft Battery Market, By Power Density

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Less Than 300 Wh/Kg

12.3 More Than 300 Wh/Kg



13 Aircraft Battery Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 France

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.3 UK

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 Russia

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Japan

13.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Rest of the World

13.5.1 Middle East

13.5.2 Latin America

13.5.3 Africa



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Contracts

14.3.2 New Product Developments

14.3.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Partnerships



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Cella Energy

15.2 Concorde Battery Corporation

15.3 Enersys

15.4 Eaglepicher

15.5 GS Yuasa

15.6 Kokam

15.7 Marvel Aero International

15.8 Marathonnorco Aerospace

15.9 Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

15.10 Saft

15.11 Sichuan Changhong Battery

15.12 Teledyne Battery Products (Teledyne Technologies)



