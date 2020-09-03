Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type, End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Global Forecast 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type (Aircraft Seating, IFEC, Aircraft Cabin Lighting, Aircraft Galley, Aircraft Lavatory, Aircraft Windows & Windshields, Aircraft Interior Panels), End User, Aircraft Type, Material, Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2018 to USD 32.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025.



This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for in-flight entertainment & connectivity systems as these have become an alternate source of income for most of the airlines. The ancillary revenue obtained from these systems is helping airlines in maintaining and enhancing the quality of their onboard services. Different airlines are using different sources such as onboard shopping, Wi-Fi connectivity, and advertising for revenue generation. However, the limited number of profitable airlines in emerging economies is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant economic toll on the aviation sector due to air travel restrictions in various countries. The air travel restrictions across various regions for both domestic and international flights have attributed significantly to the inactive fleet across the globe. Like many other industries, the aircraft cabin interiors market is also heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. OEMs, service providers, technology providers, and airlines are facing tremendous pressure due to the financial losses incurred because of coronavirus spread.



Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected lead the aircraft cabin interiors market from 2020 to 2025.



Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected lead the aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that the customization of the aircraft cabin interiors according to the requirements of airlines before aircraft delivery is easier as compared to retrofitting them.

Based on aircraft type, the very large aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast.



Most cabin interiors remain similar for different types of aircraft. However, some change depending on the size and type of aircraft, such as the number of seats required, cabin lighting, and lavatory. The report segments the aircraft cabin interiors market based on aircraft type into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and business jets. The demand for interiors for a very large aircraft is comparatively greater due to the wide fuselage. Interiors of the wide body aircraft have been upgraded with the latest technologies. Additionally, the demand for enhanced passenger safety, reliability, and in-flight experience for the long-haul flights is attributing to the growth of the very large aircraft segment.



Based on type, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast.



In-flight entertainment & connectivity refers to the entertainment facilities available to onboard passengers during flight. These facilities are provided to enhance the passenger experience, thereby leading to increased loyalty of passengers for airlines. Legacy airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, and Lufthansa continue to place orders for advanced in-flight entertainment & connectivity systems to make the journey of passengers comfortable over long-haul routes. The decline in weight of these systems is an ongoing trend across the globe as it increases the fuel efficiency of aircraft. The increased demand for ensuring the comfort of passengers and enhancing their experience has led to R&D activities in for the development of innovative applications and technologies such as onboard shopping, wireless In-flight Entertainment (IFE), WI-FI & Broadband connectivity, and mobile connectivity.



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market in 2020.



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aircraft cabin interiors market in 2020. Some of the major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing Company (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Bombardier (Canada) are based in this region, thereby leading to increased demand for components of aircraft cabin interiors. The Middle East aircraft cabin interiors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to airlines with larger fleet size, the aftermarket and MRO segments in Middle East has led to its highest CAGR. The growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in an increased order for new aircraft deliveries, thereby leading to the growth of the aftermarket and MRO segments of this region.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

4.2 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type

4.3 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, by End-user

4.4 Europe Aircraft Cabin Interiors Aftermarket

4.5 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Share Analysis

4.6 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Systems

5.2.1.2 Rise in Premium Economy Seats

5.2.1.3 Emerging Markets

5.2.1.4 Ifec a Major Source of Ancillary Revenue for Airlines

5.2.1.5 the Grounded Fleet is Undergoing Enhancements for Cabin Interiors' Safety and Reliability Post-Covid-19

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Profitable Airlines in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.2 Regulatory Frameworks & Certifications

5.2.2.3 Increase in the Overall Weight of Aircraft

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Influence of Low-Cost Airlines

5.2.3.2 Wi-Fi Connectivity

5.2.3.3 New Aircraft Interior Lighting System Technology

5.2.3.4 Reformation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Passenger to Freighter (P2F) Conversions Amidst Covid-19

5.2.3.5 Modifications in Aircraft Seating Due to Covid-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 16G Seat Mandates for Passenger Safety

5.2.4.2 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.4.3 High Installation Cost

5.2.4.4 Cybersecurity Issues

5.2.4.5 Economic Challenges Due to Lower Air Passenger Traffic Amidst of Covid-19

5.2.4.6 Operational Obstacles for Flying a Passenger to Freighter (P2F) Aircraft

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Aircraft Bin Sensors

5.4.2 Soft Cabin Divider

5.4.3 Interspace Seat Design

5.4.4 IoT of the Cabin

5.4.5 Urban Air Mobility



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Emerging Trends

6.5 Use Cases

6.6 Impact of Megatrends

6.7 Innovations & Patent Registrations



7 Aircraft Cabin Interiors, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alloys

7.2.1 Aluminum Alloy

7.2.1.1 Material for Seat Structure, Lavatory Cabin Frames and Others

7.2.2 Steel Alloy

7.2.2.1 Areas Needing High Strength and Anti Corrosive Properties

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Composites

7.3.1 Carbon

7.3.1.1 High Strength and Low Weight

7.3.2 Glass

7.3.2.1 Better Impact Strength Than Carbon Fiber

7.3.3 Aramid (Kevlar)

7.3.3.1 High Impact Strength

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Others



8 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Type of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

8.3 Aircraft Seating

8.4 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity

8.5 Aircraft Cabin Lighting

8.6 Aircraft Galley

8.7 Aircraft Lavatory

8.8 Aircraft Windows & Windshields

8.9 Aircraft Stowage Bins

8.10 Aircraft Interior Panels



9 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on End-user of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

9.2.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment

9.2.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment

9.3 Oem

9.3.1 Increase in Aircraft Orders is Driving the Growth of Oem for the Line Fit Parts

9.4 Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)

9.4.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet Sizes is One of the Most Significant Factors Contributing to the Demand for Aircraft Retrofit Parts

9.5 Aftermarket

9.5.1 Cabin Interior Upgrades is Boosting the Growth of Aftermarket Segment



10 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Type of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

10.2.1 Most Impacted Aircraft Type Segment

10.2.2 Least Impacted Aircraft Type Segment

10.3 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)

10.3.1 High Efficiency of Narrow Body Aircraft in Short Haul Travel Sector

10.4 Wide Body Aircraft (Wba)

10.4.1 Increasing Focus of Airlines on Long-Haul Routes

10.5 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)

10.5.1 Demand for Very Large Aircraft from the Middle East

10.6 Business Jets

10.6.1 Rising Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe

10.7 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

10.7.1 Rising Domestic Air Passenger Traffic in Emerging Economies



11 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Oem Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Cabin Interiors Oem Market, by Region

11.3 3 Global Scenarios of Aircraft Cabin Interiors Oem Market

11.4 North America

11.5 Europe

11.6 Asia-Pacific

11.7 Latin America

11.7.1 Latin America Covid-19 Restrictions



12 Aircraft Cabin Interior Aftermarket, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Cabin Interiors Aftermarket, by Region

12.3 3 Global Scenarios of Aircraft Cabin Interiors Aftermarket

12.4 North America

12.5 Europe

12.6 Asia-Pacific

12.7 Latin America

12.8 Middle East

12.9 Africa



13 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Mro Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Aircraft Cabin Interiors Mro Market, by Region

13.3 3 Global Scenarios of Aircraft Cabin Interiors Mro Market

13.4 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 Asia-Pacific

13.7 Latin America

13.8 Middle East

13.9 Africa



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis: 2019

14.2.1 Oem Market Share

14.2.2 Mro Market Share

14.3 Revenue Analysis of the Leading Players: 2017-2019

14.3.1 Revenue Analysis of the Leading Players

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 Top Mergers & Acquisitions in the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

14.4.2 New Product Launches

14.4.3 Contracts, Partnerships, & Agreements

14.4.4 Expansions & Collaborations



15 Company Evaluation and Company Profiles

15.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.1.1 Star

15.1.2 Emerging Leaders

15.1.3 Pervasive

15.1.4 Emerging Companies

15.2 Company Profiles

15.2.1 Introduction

15.2.2 Astronics Corporation

15.2.3 Cobham plc

15.2.4 Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

15.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

15.2.6 Gogo Inc.

15.2.7 Honeywell International Inc.

15.2.8 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

15.2.9 Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg

15.2.10 Thales Group

15.2.11 Geven Spa

15.2.12 Encore Group

15.2.13 United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

15.2.14 Safran (Zodiac Aerospace)

15.2.15 Haeco Americas

15.2.16 St Engineering (Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd)

15.2.17 Jamco Corporation

15.2.18 Lufthansa Technik

15.2.19 Triumph Group

15.2.20 Tci Cabin Interiors

15.2.21 Cabinnet Akkurt Ltd.

15.2.22 Bae Systems

15.2.23 Facc AG

15.2.24 Spectra Interior Product Inc.

15.2.25 Thompson Aero Seating Limited

15.2.26 Bucher Group

15.2.27 Aviointeriors S.P.A.

15.2.28 Mac Aero Interiors

15.2.29 Cyient

15.2.30 Gkn Aerospace

15.2.31 Aim Alititude



16 Aircraft Cabin Interiors Adjacent Markets



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljhr9b

