Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 Bn| 34% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market: Major Growth Drivers



The Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market growth is expected to be driven by the following factor:

increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment

Also, the need for lightweight aircraft interior products is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. To boost their operating profits, airlines use a variety of tactics. Carriers place a greater emphasis on cabin layout and design because the appearance of the cabin, together with the services provided, is a significant aspect in determining passenger perception of the airline.

As a result, airlines are integrating innovative lightweight items into airplane cabins in order to improve fuel efficiency by reducing weight. Although factors such as high cost and unavailability of spare parts may impede the market growth.



Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Key Vendor Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AAR Corp.

Air France-KLM Group

Airbus SE

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

General Dynamics Corp.

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. SR Technics Switzerland Ltd.

The Boeing Co.

Turkish Airlines

Aircraft Cabin Upgrades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AAR Corp., Air France-KLM Group, Airbus SE, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Die Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, General Dynamics Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., The Boeing Co., and Turkish Airlines Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

General aviation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

