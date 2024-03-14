Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market worth $4.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft engine test cells market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth can be attributed to the growing investments in establishing new aircraft engine test facilities. The aircraft engine test cells market includes major players Safran (France), MDS Aero Support Corporation (US), Calspan Corporation (US), Atec, Inc. (US), and CEL (Canada). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market"

235 – Tables

66 – Figures

256 – Pages

Aircraft Engine Test Cells Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 4.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Engine Test, End User, End-Use Industry, Point of Sale, Solution Type & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Skilled Workforce Shortage Key Market Opportunities Advancements in Engine Technology Key Market Drivers Growing investments to establish new aircraft engine test facilities to drive market growth



Based on engine test, the turbofan segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The market for aircraft engine test cell solutions has been divided into four segments based on engine tests: piston engine, APU, turbofan, turbojet, and turboshaft (Auxiliary Power Unit). Due to its superior altitude capability over other engine types, turbofans are expected to dominate the aircraft engine test cells market throughout the forecast period. These engines are a great option for the military and commercial end uses, as they produce less noise than other types of engines.

Based on end-user, the OEMs segment will contribute to the highest market share in 2023.

The market for aircraft engine test cell solutions has been divided into OEMs, MROs, and airlines and operators segments based on the end-user. Because of significant expenditures in the modernization of engine test facilities, the OEMs segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. These expenditures promote technological developments, raise the need for sophisticated testing equipment, and expand the market participants' worldwide reach.

Based on end-use industry, the commercial end-use industry will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The market for aviation engine test cell solutions has been divided into commercial and military segments based on the end-use industry. Due to its significantly larger fleet than military aviation, the commercial end-use industry is expected to dominate the market over the projection period. For the repair of aircraft engines, airlines and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) service providers are working together.

Based on point of sale, the retrofit & upgrades segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The market for aircraft engine test cell solutions has been divided into three segments based on the point of sale: new installations, retrofit & upgrades, and maintenance & services. In the market for aircraft engine test cell solutions, the retrofit and upgrades sector is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate of growth since these projects provide a practical and affordable way to prolong the life and improve the functionality of current test cells.

Based on solution type, the test cells segment is projected to lead the aircraft engine test cells industry during the forecast period.

The market for aircraft engine test cell solutions has been divided into test cell, component test bench, software, ancillary system, and data acquisition & control system. The growing development of fuel efficient jet engines are driving the demand for advanced test cells which has capability to test sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) engines. Also, an increasing upgradation of existing test facilities to boost development of test cells during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a high-growth potential market for aircraft engine test cell solutions during the forecast period.

Over the course of the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region's growing aviation industry is driving a dynamic and swift rise of the market for aircraft engine test cell solutions. Numerous causes, including the rise in air travel, the spread of low-cost carriers, and significant government investments in aviation infrastructure across the region, are driving this expansion. The goal of producing aircraft engines independently has prompted large investments in R&D and testing facilities.

Key Players

The major players in aircraft engine test cell companies include Safran (France), MDS Aero Support Corporation (US), Calspan Corporation (US), Atec, Inc. (US), and CEL (Canada).

