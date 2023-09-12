Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Projected to Grow to $13.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Lightweight Material Adoption and Increasing Demand in UAVs

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Fuel Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft fuel systems market reached a size of USD 9.4 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow to USD 13.1 billion by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Aircraft fuel systems are essential components that manage fuel loading, storage, delivery to the propulsion system, and even fuel dumping when needed in aircraft. They play a crucial role in optimizing the aircraft's center of gravity (COG) and ensuring a uniform flow of clean fuel in various operating conditions.

These systems differ based on aircraft size and type, and manufacturers have introduced pre-calibrated systems to expedite installation and reduce maintenance needs. Lightweight, safe, and reliable fuel systems are increasingly in demand as aircraft manufacturers focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency.

Market Trends and Drivers

Several trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the global aircraft fuel systems market:

  • The emphasis on lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce aircraft weight.
  • Rising passenger traffic and the growth of the global aircraft fleet.
  • Government-funded research and development (R&D) efforts to develop fuel systems for next-generation aircraft.
  • Technological advancements in military and commercial aviation.
  • Development of systems suitable for modern aircraft materials like composites.
  • Reduction of electricity requirements for fuel level reading.
  • Increasing applications in commercial, military, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) sectors.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on engine type, component, technology, and application:

  • Engine Type:
    • Jet Engine
    • Helicopter Engine
    • Turboprop Engine
    • UAV Engine
  • Component:
    • Piping
    • Inerting Systems
    • Pumps
    • Valves
    • Gauges
    • Fuel Control Monitoring Systems
    • Filters
  • Technology:
    • Fuel Injection
    • Pump Feed
    • Gravity Feed
  • Application:
    • Commercial
    • Military
    • UAV

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global aircraft fuel systems market. Key players include Eaton Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Woodward, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., Meggitt PLC, GKN plc, Safran SA, Crane Co., and United Technologies Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  1. How has the global aircraft fuel systems market performed, and what is the growth outlook?
  2. What are the key regional markets in the aircraft fuel systems industry?
  3. How has COVID-19 impacted the global aircraft fuel systems industry?
  4. What are the market segments based on engine type, component, technology, and application?
  5. What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  6. What is the competitive structure of the global aircraft fuel systems market, and who are the key players?
  7. What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty5fmh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global LED Bulb Market Shines Bright with $8.2 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2028

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Industry Analysis Report 2023: Consumables Segment Commands Largest Market Share in 2022, Underlining the Importance of Supporting Products - Forecast to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.