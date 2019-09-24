Aircraft Gearbox Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines & R&D in Open-Rotor Engine Configuration

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Gearbox Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Gearbox Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%

Increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe are expected to drive market growth

The major factors driving the aircraft gearbox market is the increasing demand for new aircraft and lightweight aircraft components.

The accessory gearbox segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on gearbox type, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into the accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail rotor gearbox, auxiliary power unit gearbox, and others. The demand for accessory gearboxes is expected to increase in the coming years, due to the growing demand for commercial and military aircraft to carry passengers and cargo or for tactical purposes

Civil aircraft is projected to lead the aircraft gearbox market during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. The civil aircraft segment has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. Increasing demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment in aircraft gearbox market.

The Asia Pacific aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The aircraft gearbox market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The military aviation industry in this region is focusing on the localization of aircraft manufacture and providing alternatives to existing aircraft models. Airlines are increasingly demanding lightweight and fuel-efficient engines to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency. This has led to the development of fuel-efficient engines, where gearboxes play a significant role. The increasing deliveries and orders of new commercial aircraft in the region have been one of the key factors driving the aircraft gearbox market in the region.

The aircraft gearbox market comprises major solution providers, such as Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), SKF (Sweden), GE Aviation (US) and Triumph Group (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Gearbox Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component

4.3 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type

4.4 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for New Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines

5.2.3.2 Increased R&D in Open-Rotor Engine Configuration

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High-Cost Associated With Introducing New Technological Concepts

5.2.4.2 Spalling, Frosting, and Manufacturing Defects



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Trends in Aircraft Gearbox

6.2.1 Planetary Gearbox for Geared Turbofan (GTF)

6.2.1.1 Pratt & Whitney's Purepower Engine

6.2.1.2 Rolls Royce Geared Ultrafan

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Who to Whom Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox

6.5 Patent Listings, 2014-2017



7 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Projected to Drive the Demand for the OEM Market

7.3 Aftermarket

7.3.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet Size is One of the Most Significant Factors Contributing to the Demand for Aircraft Gearbox Aftermarket



8 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engine

8.2.1 Turbofan

8.2.1.1 Turbofan is Majorly Used for Aircraft Propulsion

8.2.2 Turboshaft

8.2.2.1 Turboshaft Engines are Majorly Used in Helicopters

8.2.3 Turboprop

8.2.3.1 Turboprop Engine is Majorly Used in General Aviation Applications

8.2.4 Piston Engine

8.2.4.1 Piston Engines are Mostly Used in Ultralight Aircraft

8.3 Airframe

8.3.1 Airframes Gearbox are Used to Control the Aircraft Position



9 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Gearbox Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Accessory Gearbox

9.2.1 Accessory Gearboxes are Majorly Used in Engine

9.3 Reduction Gearbox

9.3.1 Reduction Gearbox is Mainly Used to Reduce the Speed

9.4 Actuation Gearbox

9.4.1 Major Aircraft Manufacturers Such as Boeing, Airbus, and Bombardier Use Actuation Gearboxes for High lifting

9.5 Tail Rotor Gearbox

9.5.1 Tail Rotor Gearboxes are Used for Power Transmission in Helicopters

9.6 Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox

9.6.1 Auxiliary Power Unit Gearboxes are Used for in Auxiliary Gearbox for Power Transmission

9.7 Others



10 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Gear

10.2.1 Gears are Used to Control the Speed

10.3 Housing

10.3.1 Housing is Majorly Used to Support Aircraft Gear Drive Assembly

10.4 Bearings

10.4.1 Bearings Used in Major Applications Such as Engines, Landing Gear, Flight Controls,

10.5 Others



11 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Civil Aircraft

11.2.1 General Aviation Aircraft

11.2.1.1 General Aviation Aircraft are Majorly Used to Carry Out Flight Training and Several Other Activities

11.2.2 Commercial Passenger

11.2.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

11.2.2.1.1 Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries is Expected to Drive the Narrow-Body Aircraft Market

11.2.2.2 Regional Transport Aircraft

11.2.2.2.1 Regional Transport Aircraft are Majorly Used to Cover Short-To-Medium Distance Routes

11.2.2.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

11.2.2.3.1 Increasing Deliveries of Wide Body Aircraft for International Flights

11.2.2.4 Very Large Aircraft

11.2.2.4.1 Very Large Aircraft are Majorly Used for Long Haul Flights

11.2.3 Civil Helicopters

11.2.3.1 Increase in the Deliveries of Commercial Helicopters to Drive the Civil Helicopters Segment

11.3 Military Aircraft

11.3.1 Fighter Jets

11.3.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Jets By Countries in the Asia Pacific

11.3.2 Military Helicopters

11.3.2.1 Military Helicopters are Majorly Used for Medical Evacuation and Ground Target Attacks

11.3.3 Transport Carriers

11.3.3.1 Transport Carriers are Majorly Used for Airlifting Troops & Weapons in Defense Missions



12 Regional Analysis

Aero Gear

Aero Gearbox International

Aerocontrolex

Avio Aero

Avion

CEF Industries

Liebherr

Northstar Aerospace

PBS Velk Bte

Rexnord Aerospace

Safran

SKF

Triumph Group

United Technologies Corporation

ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH

