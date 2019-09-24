Aircraft Gearbox Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines & R&D in Open-Rotor Engine Configuration
Sep 24, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Gearbox Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aircraft Gearbox Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 3.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%
Increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe are expected to drive market growth
The major factors driving the aircraft gearbox market is the increasing demand for new aircraft and lightweight aircraft components.
The accessory gearbox segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period
Based on gearbox type, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into the accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail rotor gearbox, auxiliary power unit gearbox, and others. The demand for accessory gearboxes is expected to increase in the coming years, due to the growing demand for commercial and military aircraft to carry passengers and cargo or for tactical purposes
Civil aircraft is projected to lead the aircraft gearbox market during the forecast period
Based on aircraft type, the civil aircraft is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. The civil aircraft segment has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. Increasing demand for new aircraft around the world is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment in aircraft gearbox market.
The Asia Pacific aircraft gearbox market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The aircraft gearbox market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The military aviation industry in this region is focusing on the localization of aircraft manufacture and providing alternatives to existing aircraft models. Airlines are increasingly demanding lightweight and fuel-efficient engines to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency. This has led to the development of fuel-efficient engines, where gearboxes play a significant role. The increasing deliveries and orders of new commercial aircraft in the region have been one of the key factors driving the aircraft gearbox market in the region.
The aircraft gearbox market comprises major solution providers, such as Liebherr (Switzerland), Safran (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), SKF (Sweden), GE Aviation (US) and Triumph Group (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Gearbox Market, 2019-2025
4.2 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component
4.3 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type
4.4 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for New Aircraft
5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Using Turboprop Engines at High Altitudes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines
5.2.3.2 Increased R&D in Open-Rotor Engine Configuration
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High-Cost Associated With Introducing New Technological Concepts
5.2.4.2 Spalling, Frosting, and Manufacturing Defects
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Trends in Aircraft Gearbox
6.2.1 Planetary Gearbox for Geared Turbofan (GTF)
6.2.1.1 Pratt & Whitney's Purepower Engine
6.2.1.2 Rolls Royce Geared Ultrafan
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Who to Whom Analysis of Aircraft Gearbox
6.5 Patent Listings, 2014-2017
7 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
7.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Projected to Drive the Demand for the OEM Market
7.3 Aftermarket
7.3.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet Size is One of the Most Significant Factors Contributing to the Demand for Aircraft Gearbox Aftermarket
8 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Engine
8.2.1 Turbofan
8.2.1.1 Turbofan is Majorly Used for Aircraft Propulsion
8.2.2 Turboshaft
8.2.2.1 Turboshaft Engines are Majorly Used in Helicopters
8.2.3 Turboprop
8.2.3.1 Turboprop Engine is Majorly Used in General Aviation Applications
8.2.4 Piston Engine
8.2.4.1 Piston Engines are Mostly Used in Ultralight Aircraft
8.3 Airframe
8.3.1 Airframes Gearbox are Used to Control the Aircraft Position
9 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Gearbox Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Accessory Gearbox
9.2.1 Accessory Gearboxes are Majorly Used in Engine
9.3 Reduction Gearbox
9.3.1 Reduction Gearbox is Mainly Used to Reduce the Speed
9.4 Actuation Gearbox
9.4.1 Major Aircraft Manufacturers Such as Boeing, Airbus, and Bombardier Use Actuation Gearboxes for High lifting
9.5 Tail Rotor Gearbox
9.5.1 Tail Rotor Gearboxes are Used for Power Transmission in Helicopters
9.6 Auxiliary Power Unit Gearbox
9.6.1 Auxiliary Power Unit Gearboxes are Used for in Auxiliary Gearbox for Power Transmission
9.7 Others
10 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Gear
10.2.1 Gears are Used to Control the Speed
10.3 Housing
10.3.1 Housing is Majorly Used to Support Aircraft Gear Drive Assembly
10.4 Bearings
10.4.1 Bearings Used in Major Applications Such as Engines, Landing Gear, Flight Controls,
10.5 Others
11 Aircraft Gearbox Market, By Aircraft Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Civil Aircraft
11.2.1 General Aviation Aircraft
11.2.1.1 General Aviation Aircraft are Majorly Used to Carry Out Flight Training and Several Other Activities
11.2.2 Commercial Passenger
11.2.2.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft
11.2.2.1.1 Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries is Expected to Drive the Narrow-Body Aircraft Market
11.2.2.2 Regional Transport Aircraft
11.2.2.2.1 Regional Transport Aircraft are Majorly Used to Cover Short-To-Medium Distance Routes
11.2.2.3 Wide-Body Aircraft
11.2.2.3.1 Increasing Deliveries of Wide Body Aircraft for International Flights
11.2.2.4 Very Large Aircraft
11.2.2.4.1 Very Large Aircraft are Majorly Used for Long Haul Flights
11.2.3 Civil Helicopters
11.2.3.1 Increase in the Deliveries of Commercial Helicopters to Drive the Civil Helicopters Segment
11.3 Military Aircraft
11.3.1 Fighter Jets
11.3.1.1 Increasing Procurement of Fighter Jets By Countries in the Asia Pacific
11.3.2 Military Helicopters
11.3.2.1 Military Helicopters are Majorly Used for Medical Evacuation and Ground Target Attacks
11.3.3 Transport Carriers
11.3.3.1 Transport Carriers are Majorly Used for Airlifting Troops & Weapons in Defense Missions
12 Regional Analysis
Company Profiles
- Aero Gear
- Aero Gearbox International
- Aerocontrolex
- Avio Aero
- Avion
- CEF Industries
- Liebherr
- Northstar Aerospace
- PBS Velk Bte
- Rexnord Aerospace
- Safran
- SKF
- Triumph Group
- United Technologies Corporation
- ZF Luftfahrttechnik GmbH
