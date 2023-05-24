Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2023: Rising Usage of Advanced LED Lighting Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Lighting Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global aircraft lighting market is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2022 to $1.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.47%. The aircraft lighting market is expected to reach $1.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.62%.

Major players in the aircraft lighting market are Astronics Corporation, Bruce Aerospace, Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Luminator Technology Group, Oxley Group, Safran S.A, Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc. , STG Aerospace Ltd., Heads Up Technologies Inc., AeroLEDs, Whelen Aerospace Technologies, United Technologies Corporation, and Talon Aerospace LLC.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Aircraft lighting refers to a lighting system that produces both external and internal lights and serves multiple purposes, from simply identifying an aircraft's location to discerning its direction of flight. It is used to enhance aircraft visibility during critical flight phases, boost visibility to other aircraft, and provide illumination for various purposes.

The main lighting technologies used in aircrafts are light-emitting diode (LED), fluorescent, and others. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device that emits infrared or visible light when an electric current passes through it. It is used for collision avoidance measures to make tall structures more visible for aircraft passing. The various types of aircrafts are narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets, in which lighting is installed using line-fit and retrofit. The various end-users include original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aftermarket, and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO).

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft lighting market. Major companies operating in the aircraft lighting market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Collins Aerospace, a US-based company specializing in advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industry, launched Hypergamut Lighting System.

The full-cabin lighting system is synchronized with real-time flight data intelligently to enable predictive and independent functionality, color-optimized to improve the appearance of materials, food, and fixtures throughout the cabin, and attuned to human biology to lessen passenger jetlag.

In August 2022, Heads-Up Technologies Inc., a US-based manufacturer of lighting systems, acquired STG Aerospace Limited for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Heads-Up Technologies aims to operate with a high level of autonomy, building on its strong brand and highly skilled team and increasing its aviation market to the global level. STG Aerospace Limited is a UK-based company that operates aircraft cabin lighting solutions for the aviation industry, including LED cabin lighting and photo-luminescent floor path.

North America was the largest region in the aircraft lighting market in 2022. The regions covered in the aircraft lighting report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the aircraft lighting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The rising usage of advanced LED lighting is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft lighting market going forward. LED (light-emitting diode) refers to a semiconductor device emitting infrared or visible light when an electric current passes through it. The aircraft uses LED lighting for collision avoidance measures to make tall structures more visible to passing aircraft. LED strobe lights increase visibility in inclement weather and at night, ensuring safety.

For instance, according to a report by the International Energy Agency(IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, global LED lighting sales increased from 42% in 2019 to 48% in 2021, and it is expected to reach 99% in 2030. Therefore, the rising usage of advanced LED lighting is driving the growth of the aircraft lighting market.

The aircraft lighting market consists of sales of interior lights, signage lights, ceiling and wall lights, floor path lighting, reading lights, lavatory lights, emergency lights, and navigation lights. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Lighting Market Characteristics



3. Aircraft Lighting Market Trends And Strategies



4. Aircraft Lighting Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Aircraft Lighting Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Aircraft Lighting Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Aircraft Lighting Market



5. Aircraft Lighting Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Aircraft Lighting Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Aircraft Lighting Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Aircraft Lighting Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Aircraft Lighting Market, Segmentation By Aircraft Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Business Jets

6.2. Global Aircraft Lighting Market, Segmentation By Technology Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Fluorescent

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Aircraft Lighting Market, Segmentation By Installation Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Line-Fit

Retrofit

6.4. Global Aircraft Lighting Market, Segmentation By End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Maintenance, Repair And Operations (MRO)

7. Aircraft Lighting Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Aircraft Lighting Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Aircraft Lighting Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yptve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets