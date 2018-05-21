Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Report 2018: Global Forecasts to 2022 - Increased Adoption of Composite Structures in Aircrafts

The aircraft lightning protection market is projected to grow from USD 4.10 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2017 to 2022. Increased number of orders for new aircraft across the globe and increase in demand for more electric aircraft and glass cockpit are expected to drive the aircraft lightning protection market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the aircraft lightning protection market has been segmented into lightning protection, detection & warning system, and test services. Lightning protection comprises different components, such as static wicks, transient voltage suppressors, and expanded metal foils. These components help in reducing the extent of damage caused due to lightning strikes on the aircraft.

Based on end user, the aircraft lightning protection market has been segmented into civil and military. The civil aviation industry has been witnessing growth over the past few years, owing to increase in air travel and rise in disposable income of the middle-class population. Increase in demand for passenger and cargo flights is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the demand for aircraft lightning protection devices.

Based on fit, the aircraft lightning protection market has been segmented into linefit and retrofit. The linefit segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the retrofit segment during the forecast period. The projected higher growth rate of the linefit segment can be attributed to the increase in aircraft orders as well as deliveries, economic growth across regions, and an increase in air passenger traffic.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft lightning protection market has been segmented into fixed-wing aircraft (narrow body, wide body, very large aircraft, regional transport, business jet, light aircraft, fighter and transport carriers) and rotary-wing aircraft (civil and military helicopters), unmanned aerial vehicles. The fixed-wing segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for new commercial aircraft. Hence, the increase in commercial air travel globally and the rising defense budgets of prominent economies are expected to drive the demand for aircraft lightning protection.

North America is estimated to lead the aircraft lightning protection market in 2017, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Bombardier (Canada). These companies have significant new aircraft orders, which are expected to drive the aircraft lightning protection market. The Asia Pacific aircraft lightning protection market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing aviation industry, increasing air passenger traffic, and improving economic conditions in the region are driving the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Lightning Protection Market

4.2 North America Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Fit & Country

4.3 Linefit Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Type

4.4 Linefit Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Aircraft Type

4.5 Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Number of Orders for New Aircraft Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for More Electric Aircraft and Glass Cockpit

5.2.1.2.1 Electrification Through More Electric Aircraft

5.2.1.2.2 Digitalization Through Glass Cockpit

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Existing Backlogs in the Delivery of New Aircraft

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia Pacific

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Composite Structures in Aircraft

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Formulation of Stringent Regulatory Norms



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lightning Strike Conditions

6.3 Regulatory Requirement

6.3.1 Rtca/Do-160

6.4 Trends in Lightning Protection Systems

6.4.1 Lightning Strike Protection in Composites

6.4.1.1 Microgrid Technology

6.4.1.2 Astrostrike Mesh

6.4.1.3 Ply-Integrated Lightning Protection

6.4.2 Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS)

6.4.3 Lightning Diverters

6.4.4 Lightning Sensor Systems

6.5 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Test Service

7.3 Lightning Detection & Warning

7.4 Lightning Protection

7.4.1 Expanded Metal Foils

7.4.2 Static Wicks

7.4.3 Transient Voltage Suppressors



8 Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Civil

8.3 Military



9 Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

9.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

9.2.2 Regional Transport Aircraft

9.2.3 Wide Body Aircraft

9.2.4 Very Large Aircraft

9.2.5 Business Aircraft

9.2.6 Light Aircraft

9.2.7 Fighter Aircraft

9.2.8 Military Transport Aircraft

9.3 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

9.3.1 Civil Helicopters

9.3.2 Military Helicopters

9.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVS)



10 Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Fit

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Linefit

10.3 Retrofit



11 Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.2 Italy

11.3.3 Sweden

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Russia

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.2 Middle East



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.3 New Technologies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cobham

13.3 Saab

13.4 Honeywell International

13.5 L3 Technologies

13.6 Microsemi Corporation

13.7 TE Connectivity

13.8 Dayton-Granger

13.9 Dexmet Corporation

13.10 Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corporation (Astrostrike)

13.11 Pinnacle Lightning Protection

13.12 Avidyne

13.13 National Technical Systems (NTP)

13.14 Lord Corporation



