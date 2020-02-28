Aircraft Relays & Contactors Global Market (2020 to 2025) - Key Players Include Ametek, Collins Aerospace and Esterline Technologies

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market by Aircraft Type, by Product Type, by Distribution Type, by Ampere Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft relays & contactors market is extrapolated to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 625.7 million in 2025.

Increasing aircraft deliveries fuelled by rising passenger traffic, increasing aircraft fleet size, and the growing trend towards more electric aircraft driven by a shift from hydraulic and pneumatic systems to electrical systems in modern aircraft programs are the major factors escalating the growth of aircraft relays & contactors market.

In recent years, the market has witnessed gradual consolidation as major players are acquiring other players to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographical reach. Some of the foremost mergers & acquisitions that took place in the market include the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran S.A in 2018 and the acquisition of aerospace power distribution system and cockpit division of Eaton Corporation by Safran S.A. in 2014. More recently in 2019, TE Connectivity, leading connectivity and sensor solution provider, acquired Kissling Group, which is a German high-power and high-voltage relays supplier for various industries including aerospace.



Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Share by Aircraft Type



The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and regional aircraft. Commercial aircraft are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing deliveries of commercial owing to rising air passenger traffic, growing demand for more electric aircraft, and increasing aircraft fleet size are the key growth drivers of the segment's market.



Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Share by Product Type



Based on the product type, the market is segmented into relays and contactors. Contactors are likely to remain the larger segment of the aircraft relays & contactors market during the forecast period. They are generally of high power and are very high-value products as compared to relays. Dramatic design changes, especially in developing high-performance contactors with lower dissipation, are leading to the development of smart contactors, addressing additional market requirements of weight and size.



Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Share by Delivery Type



Relays and contactors used in the aircraft industry come in a wide range of ampere ratings, ranging from small ampere ratings to hundreds of amperes. The market is segmented based on ampere type as 0-5 Amp, 5-25 Amp, and more than 25 Amp. Contactors are generally rated to switch higher loads and come in high-ampere rating range, whereas relays are generally having low-ampere rating range. The rating has been designed to meet the application requirements. More than 25 Amp is likely to remain the largest segment in the foreseen future.



Regional Insights



In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft relays & contactors during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has the largest fleet of military aircraft and one of the largest fleets of commercial aircraft in the world. The presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, relays & contactors suppliers, and component manufacturers are primarily driving the aircraft relays & contactors market in the country.



Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Aircraft Type

2.2.2. By Product Type

2.2.3. By Distribution Type

2.2.4. By Ampere Type

2.2.5. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis



3. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Assessment

3.1. Insights

3.2. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Profitability Analysis

3.4. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market - Segments Analysis (US$ Million)

3.5. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market - Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Market Drivers

3.7. Market Challenges

3.8. Expert Opinion



4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Strategic Alliances

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast by Aircraft Type (2014-2025)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.5. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.6. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



6. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2014-2025)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Relays: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6.3. Contactors: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



7. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast by Distribution Type (2014-2025)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Primary Distribution System: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.3. Secondary Distribution System: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



8. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast by Ampere Type (2014-2025)

8.1. Insights

8.2. 0-5 Amp: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.3. 5-25 Amp: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8.4. More than 25 Amp: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



9. Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2014-2025)

9.1. Insights

9.2. North American Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Analysis

9.2.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.1.1. The USA's Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.1.2. Canada Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.1.3. Mexico Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.2. Aircraft Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.3. Product Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.4. Distribution Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.2.5. Ampere Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3. European Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Analysis

9.3.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.1. German Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.2. French Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.3. Russian Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.4. The UK's Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.1.5. RoE's Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.2. Aircraft Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.3. Product Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.4. Distribution Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.3.5. Ampere Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4. Asia-Pacific's Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Analysis

9.4.1. Country Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.1. Chinese Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.2. Japanese Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.3. Indian Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.1.4. RoAP's Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.2. Aircraft Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.3. Product Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.4. Distribution Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.4.5. Ampere Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Analysis

9.5.1. Sub-Regional Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.1.1. Latin American Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.1.2. The Middle Eastern Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.1.3. Others' Aircraft Relays & Contactors Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.2. Aircraft Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.3. Product Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.4. Distribution Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

9.5.5. Ampere Type Analysis: Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)



10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

10.1. Insights

10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness by Aircraft Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type

10.2.3. Market Attractiveness by Distribution Type

10.2.4. Market Attractiveness by Ampere Type

10.2.5. Market Attractiveness by Region

10.2.6. Market Attractiveness by Country

10.3. Emerging Trends

10.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

10.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)



11. Company Profile of Key Players

11.1. Ametek Inc.

11.2. Collins Aerospace

11.3. Esterline Technologies Corporation

11.4. FIRST SwitchTech

11.5. Safran S.A

11.6. TE Connectivity

11.7. Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

