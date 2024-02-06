Aircraft Values Hold Steady During Seasonal Inventory Decreases

"Inventory drawdowns are typical around the turn of the calendar year," says Controller Department Manager Brant Washburn. "For jets and piston single aircraft in particular, we expect used inventory to regain some of those seasonal losses over the next few months."

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use. Effective with the January 2024 EVI, Sandhills introduced version enhancements and weighted adjustments. All historic EVI metrics were amended and recalculated back to 2005, and all calendar year 2024 EVI releases will include these enhancements; as a result, prior numbers will not be comparable to the new, more insightful values.

Additional Market Report Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jets

Used jet inventory decreased 8.65% M/M in January but levels were 11.13% higher than last year and are currently trending sideways.

Asking values ticked up 0.33% M/M and down 0.98% year over year in January and are trending sideways.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

Sandhills observed significant decreases in used piston single aircraft inventory levels in January, down 10.83% M/M and 20.1% YOY. Inventory levels are trending down.

Asking values dipped 0.34% lower M/M, increased 1.69% YOY, and are trending down.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

As seen in the used piston single category, inventory levels of used turboprop aircraft showed a significant decrease in M/M inventory levels at 15.28%. Inventory in this category was higher than last year, however, up 2.27% YOY. Inventory levels are trending sideways.

Asking values were up 4.27% M/M and 1.66% YOY and are trending up.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this category decreased 3.28% M/M in January but were 11.32% higher YOY.

Asking values decreased 0.29% M/M but rose 2.29% YOY. This category is trending sideways overall with sideways movement in inventory and slowly increasing asking values.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global