Pre-Owned Aircraft Markets Continue to Contract in January as Inventory Levels Fall Across All Segments

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftValuation. AircraftValuation is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind Value Insight Portal (VIP and VIP+). Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, VIP+ identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model-year equipment actively in use.

Market Report Details

This report includes detailed analyses of asking values and inventory trends in used aircraft markets, along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used jet, piston-single, turboprop, and Robinson piston helicopter aircraft.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

Pre-owned jet inventory levels slipped 2.88% month over month and 14.6% year over year in January. These decreases are maintaining a clear downward trend in the market. The used large jet category had the sharpest M/M inventory decline at 5.09%, while the used super mid jet segment posted the largest YOY drop at 16.67%.

Asking prices fell 0.85% M/M and 2.86% YOY, continuing the market's downward trajectory. The used mid jet category posted the largest M/M asking price decrease at 1.55%, while the used large jet category suffered the largest YOY decrease at 3.87%.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston-Single Aircraft

Pre-owned piston-single aircraft inventory fell 5.44% M/M and 22.39% YOY in January and continued a 6-month-long downward trend.

Asking prices exhibited a marginal decline, slipping 0.07% M/M and 0.83% YOY. Asking values are currently trending sideways.

Global Used Turboprop Aircraft

Inventory levels in the global pre-owned turboprop aircraft market continued to decline, decreasing by 2.4% M/M and 11.78% YOY and trending downward.

Asking prices showed a modest increase of 0.18% M/M in January but fell 2.62% YOY and are trending downward.

Global Used Robinson Piston Helicopters

Inventory levels in this market continued to slide in January, down 5.88% M/M and 7.69% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Asking prices continued to rise, up 5.53% M/M and 5.37% YOY, maintaining a consistent upward trend.

Obtain the Full Reports

For more information or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by VIP+ and AircraftValuation, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global