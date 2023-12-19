AirDNA 2024 Outlook Report: New Equilibrium in U.S. Short-Term Rental Performance

News provided by

AirDNA

19 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDNA, the leading provider of short-term rental (STR) analytics, today released its 2024 outlook report, forecasting measured growth for the U.S. STR industry in the coming year. Demand is projected to rise by 10.7% year-over-year, surpassing the 6.7% increase in 2023, supported by a stable economic backdrop. 

"Heading into 2024, the industry is set for balanced growth with slower supply expansion, anticipated at 10.9%," commented Jamie Lane, SVP of Analytics at AirDNA. "While reports of an STR 'collapse' have been greatly overstated, the market's increasing competitiveness demands that hosts and property managers closely follow data trends. This approach will be key to outperforming competitors and maintaining high revenues, capitalizing on a stronger economy and travelers' growing preference for STR lodging."

2023: A Year of Mixed Signals 

Despite a record-breaking July with 24.1 million nights booked and a peak of 1.6 million listings in September, the industry saw its first Revenue per Available Rental (RevPAR) drop of 4.9%. Occupancy rates returned to pre-pandemic levels at 54.8%," noted Bram Gallagher, PhD Economist at AirDNA. "In response, hosts lowered rates to attract budget-conscious travelers, impacting revenue but adapting to market shifts. Successful hosts were those who adeptly navigated these changes and maintained high-quality service." 

While high mortgage rates and soft per-unit revenue performance have moderated the pace of new listings compared to 2022, the STR market still expanded significantly, leading to a 12.8% increase in the number of available nights in 2023. With more options available, lead times for bookings shortened, meaning travelers waited an additional week to book on average in 2023 compared to the prior year.

Economic Outlook for 2024 

The anticipated gradual decline in inflation and stable economic forecast for 2024 are set to positively influence STR market dynamics. Average rates are expected to rise by 2.1%, which will drive a 1.9% increase in RevPAR. Occupancy rates, after declining from their 2021 peak, should stabilize around 54.7%, in line with 2023 levels. "The alignment of supply growth with rising demand indicates a healthier, more sustainable market dynamic," said Jamie Lane, SVP of Analytics at AirDNA. "This equilibrium is a sign of the market's maturity and resilience in adapting to various economic conditions."

Read full report

Contact:
[email protected]
+1 (720) 372-2318

SOURCE AirDNA

Also from this source

AirDNA Unveils Revolutionary Transformation with Free Access to Global Short-Term Rental Data and Intuitive New Product Design

AirDNA Unveils Revolutionary Transformation with Free Access to Global Short-Term Rental Data and Intuitive New Product Design

AirDNA, the leading provider of short-term rental (STR) data and analytics, today launches the most significant product update in its history. The...
AirDNA Announces Acquisition of Arrivalist, Expanding its Leadership in Travel and Hospitality Data

AirDNA Announces Acquisition of Arrivalist, Expanding its Leadership in Travel and Hospitality Data

AirDNA, a leading short-term rental (STR) data provider, announced today the acquisition of the pioneering location intelligence platform Arrivalist. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.