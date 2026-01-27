AirDNA Names the Best Places to Invest in Short-Term Rentals in 2026

"This year's results challenge some of the usual assumptions about where short-term rental opportunities exist," said Jamie Lane, Chief Economist at AirDNA. "When revenue and growth aren't viewed in isolation, affordability plays a much bigger role in how returns stack up across markets."

Across the Top 10 markets listed in the report, home prices average $296,000, with annual revenue potential of $40,500 and yields near 14%. While most are not traditional vacation destinations, these markets benefit from lower entry prices and year-round demand driven by workforce travel, healthcare, education, and government or military-related activity.

"2026 is one of the strongest environments we've seen for short-term rental investment in recent years," said Rohit Bezewada, CEO of AirDNA. "This report lays out the framework to identify the best opportunities, and investors can apply the same approach within AirDNA to evaluate deals at a more granular level."

AirDNA's Top 10 Markets to Invest in 2026:

Port Arthur, Texas Abilene, Texas Downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota Charleston, West Virginia Springfield, Illinois Lake Charles, Louisiana Montgomery, Alabama Akron, Ohio Lebanon, Pennsylvania Jackson, Mississippi

In addition to the overall Top 10, the 2026 report includes new breakout rankings for investors to narrow opportunities by purchase budget (from $100k up to $5M) and by what drives demand in each market, including markets anchored by national parks, beach, lake, mountain and ski resorts, universities, wineries, golf, military and workforce-related travel.

The full report and methodology are available at airdna.co/best-places-to-invest-in-vacation-rentals

AirDNA will present findings from the 2026 Best Places to Invest report during a live webinar on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. ET. Registration is available here .

