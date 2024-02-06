AirDNA Reveals Top Places to Invest in Short-Term Rentals in 2024

The relaunch of the AirDNA product suite has made it easier than ever to customize your search for top markets. Post this

The list offers a blend of well-known and emerging markets with distinct draws, ranging from coastal getaways and historical gems to lively cultural scenes, catering to various traveler interests. Towns like Ellsworth, Maine, Logan, Ohio, and Fairbanks, Alaska, carry over from last year, while Florida favorites have a big showing with seven markets in the top 25.

With its latest updates , AirDNA empowers investors to find their own best markets, offering tools to filter and sort by key criteria. Users can even browse current properties for sale and generate accurate projections for STR revenue, streamlining the investment process.

"As the STR industry gets more and more competitive, choosing the right market and the right property is crucial," said Jamie Lane, SVP of Analytics at AirDNA. "Our recent integration of homes for sale into the AirDNA platform opens up new avenues for investors all in one place, allowing them to discover, analyze, and even browse properties for sale in the most promising markets, fully tailoring AirDNA's investor toolkit to their individual needs."

AirDNA's Top 10 Places to Invest in 2024:

Columbus, Georgia Ellsworth, Maine Logan, Ohio Spring Hill, Florida Sneads Ferry, North Carolina Winter Haven, Florida Stanton, Kentucky Port Angeles, Washington Akron, Ohio Fairbanks, Alaska

Despite occupancy and RevPAR declines in the U.S. in 2023, AirDNA's 2024 Outlook anticipates occupancy rates stabilizing, with a slight rise in RevPAR. "Current market conditions underscore the importance of in-depth market insights," stated Demi Horvat, CEO of AirDNA, "Intentional investments based on data break the trend and outperform the competition."

