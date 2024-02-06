AirDNA Reveals Top Places to Invest in Short-Term Rentals in 2024

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDNA, a leading short-term rental (STR) data and analytics provider, today released its 2024 Best Places to Invest report. This essential guide pinpoints the most promising markets for investment this year, identifying U.S. hotspots where investors can maximize returns.
The list offers a blend of well-known and emerging markets with distinct draws, ranging from coastal getaways and historical gems to lively cultural scenes, catering to various traveler interests. Towns like Ellsworth, Maine, Logan, Ohio, and Fairbanks, Alaska, carry over from last year, while Florida favorites have a big showing with seven markets in the top 25.
With its latest updates, AirDNA empowers investors to find their own best markets, offering tools to filter and sort by key criteria. Users can even browse current properties for sale and generate accurate projections for STR revenue, streamlining the investment process.
"As the STR industry gets more and more competitive, choosing the right market and the right property is crucial," said Jamie Lane, SVP of Analytics at AirDNA. "Our recent integration of homes for sale into the AirDNA platform opens up new avenues for investors all in one place, allowing them to discover, analyze, and even browse properties for sale in the most promising markets, fully tailoring AirDNA's investor toolkit to their individual needs."
AirDNA's Top 10 Places to Invest in 2024:
Columbus, Georgia
Ellsworth, Maine
Logan, Ohio
Spring Hill, Florida
Sneads Ferry, North Carolina
Winter Haven, Florida
Stanton, Kentucky
Port Angeles, Washington
Akron, Ohio
Fairbanks, Alaska
Despite occupancy and RevPAR declines in the U.S. in 2023, AirDNA's 2024 Outlook anticipates occupancy rates stabilizing, with a slight rise in RevPAR. "Current market conditions underscore the importance of in-depth market insights," stated Demi Horvat, CEO of AirDNA, "Intentional investments based on data break the trend and outperform the competition."
About AirDNA AirDNA is a global authority in short-term rental data, offering comprehensive insights and analytics to empower businesses in the short-term rental industry. AirDNA helps vacation rental hosts, managers, and investors make smarter decisions in any market or economic climate. For every short-term rental question, AirDNA has the answer.
