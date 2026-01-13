Airedale by Modine™ Advanced PUE Solutions Strategically Positioned to Accommodate High-Temperature Thermal Architectures

Airedale by Modine Air-Cooled Chillers with Free Cooling remain one of the most reliable, highest thermal density and lowest PUE solutions for data centers.

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airedale by Modine™, the global critical cooling specialists and Modine (NYSE: MOD) brand, today highlighted its extensive range of cooling technologies designed to meet the ongoing need to remove heat from the data center hall and water flowing through server racks in modern data centers. With more than two decades of concurrent free-cooling expertise, Airedale is strategically positioned to support the industry's shift toward higher temperature and higher heat density thermal architectures, driven by rapid advancements in next-generation chips. This positioning ensures data center operators can rely on Airedale solutions to help optimize their energy efficiency and minimize their Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) as thermal densities continue to rise.

Pioneered by Airedale more than 20 years ago, the concept of concurrent free cooling has been a cornerstone of energy-efficient data center design. The technology reduces reliance on mechanical (DX) cooling, while maximizing the part-load efficiencies of critical components such as electronically controlled (EC) fans, inverter-driven pumps and centrifugal compressors. The variable speed control on such components allows cooling duty to be very precisely matched to thermal load, reducing energy consumption and unnecessary wear. For example, EC fans are up to 70% more efficient than alternating current fans at part-load.

With recent press announcements that server racks now have the ability to be cooled with 45C water, the operational window for free cooling and hybrid cooling expands, helping minimize PUE as data center thermal density increases. This development, combined with Airedale's intelligent control systems, allows for cooling to be staged, ensuring a smooth transition from mechanical cooling to free cooling. The Airedale Cooling System Optimizer™, for example, can configure between two and twenty chillers to control the cooling block in its most efficient form. On sites with traditional air-cooled chillers and chillers with free cooling, the Optimizer ensures that free cooling is optimized across all available units when the ambient temperature is low, while maintaining stable system water conditions.

"Airedale by Modine is well-positioned for the industry's shift toward higher temperature and higher heat density thermal architectures," said Art Laszlo, Group Vice President, Global Data Centers at Modine. "Alongside our air-cooled chillers with free cooling, we offer a full range of solutions including dry coolers, air handling units (AHU), coolant distribution units (CDU), and intelligent controls to optimize efficiency across diverse designs. We're also advancing our immersion cooling capabilities to support the rising power densities of next-generation chips. This diversity ensures that Airedale by Modine remains a long-term strategic partner for data centers adapting to these changes."

Learn more about Airedale by Modine's pioneering free cooling at Free Cooling - Airedale Energy Savings. For more information about Airedale by Modine data center solutions, visit www.airedale.com.

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™ means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.com.

