Airedale by Modine Announces Stainless Steel Extension of TurboChill™ DCS Chiller for Liquid Cooling Data Centers

New design enhances water loop cleanliness and enables removal of in-row CDUs in high density applications, optimizing PUE and freeing space for additional IT racks.

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced the addition of a stainless steel variant to its flagship Airedale by Modine™ TurboChill™ DCS chiller range. The stainless steel design provides the hydraulic capacity needed for direct liquid cooling (DLC) systems, which are increasingly used in high-density AI deployments across hyperscale, colocation, and neo-cloud facilities.

Providing a robust stainless steel interface to the facility water system loop, this extension to the TurboChill DCS range significantly enhances circuit cleanliness and overall system reliability. The corrosion-resistant material safeguards the integrity of the cooling loop, reducing contamination and build-up on the cold plates. Designed for high-pressure environments, the TurboChill DCS Stainless Steel maintains structural stability under extreme thermal loads while enabling precise filtration and fluid management.

When integrated within optimized liquid cooling architectures, the TurboChill DCS Stainless Steel can facilitate the complete elimination of in-row coolant distribution units (CDUs), reducing system complexity and potentially improving PUE, while freeing up space in the data center hall for additional IT racks.

Suitable for global application, the stainless steel variant of the Turbocor® compressor chiller meets Seismic Design Category D. Designed for durability and to meet customers' ambitious efficiency, performance, and sustainability objectives, TurboChill DCS chillers are optimized for higher ambient temperature operation of up to 55°C (131°F), with low GWP refrigerant, R1234ze (GWP 1.37). Turbocor® oil-free centrifugal compressors deliver outstanding efficiency across full and part load. The modular 'V' frame coil arrangement is optimized with the application of Airedale's Enhanced Free Cooling technology that utilizes larger diameter fans to reduce energy consumption.

"By combining superior corrosion and build-up resistance with optimized thermal performance, our TurboChill DCS Stainless Steel delivers exceptional reliability for mission-critical environments," said Art Laszlo, Group Vice President, Global Data Centers. "Its advanced design can eliminate the need for a CDU in high-density, liquid-cooled applications, simplifying infrastructure and reducing operational complexity."

Airedale by Modine's TurboChill DCS Stainless Steel builds upon 20 years of Turbocor® compressor experience and more than 50 years of data center expertise. Airedale by Modine solutions combine intelligent system integration with expert in-territory support, to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™ means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.com.

