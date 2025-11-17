Modine Expands Data Center Cooling Capacity with Opening of New Facility in Franklin, Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is proud to announce the official opening of its new manufacturing facility in Franklin, Wisconsin. This marks a significant step in Modine's commitment to expanding its data center cooling capacity and supporting the rapid growth of digital infrastructure across the United States.

"We are proud to do advanced manufacturing in Wisconsin," said Art Laszlo, Group Vice President, Global Data Centers. "This facility not only strengthens our ability to meet growing demand for Airedale by Modine™ data center cooling products, it also represents a strategic investment in our future and a commitment to delivering innovative cooling solutions for mission-critical operations."

The 155,000-square-foot facility is part of Modine's multi-year $100 million investment announced in July to scale production of Airedale by Modine™ data center cooling solutions. The facility will create more than 300 new jobs by March 2026, with approximately 430 employees expected at the site within three years.

"Franklin's collaborative spirit, a strong workforce and support for industrial growth made it an ideal location for this expansion," said John Williams, Group Vice President, Data Centers, Americas. "We appreciate the City of Franklin and the State of Wisconsin for their support throughout the development of this facility. Their partnership has been instrumental in helping us bring this facility to life and in positioning Modine for long-term success."

Why Wisconsin?

Wisconsin has always been central to Modine's story. Founded in Racine in 1916, Modine's global headquarters remain in the Badger State. From building radiators for the Ford Model T to aftercoolers for the P-51 Mustang fighter plane during World War II, Modine is proud of its rich Wisconsin heritage.

Wisconsin is emerging as a data center hub due to its abundant water supply, reliable electricity and naturally cool climate, which help reduce cooling costs for energy intense facilities. Additionally, available land and a skilled construction workforce make Wisconsin an attractive location for tech companies building large-scale AI and cloud infrastructures. Modine's expansion in Franklin reflects its dedication to delivering value for customers and shareholders while supporting the evolving needs of the digital economy.

In addition to Franklin, the $100 million investment will include a new manufacturing facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, and expansion in Grenada, MS, and Jefferson City, MO, to support data center growth. The investment also will enhance engineering, product development and testing capabilities, create new jobs and support the redeployment and retraining of existing Modine employees.

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™ means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Raduenz, Marketing Manager, North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine