Airedale by Modine™ Launches 1MW Cooling Distribution Unit

Critical Cooling Specialists introduces global CDU to serve increasing demand for liquid cooling in data centers.

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airedale by Modine™, a brand of diversified industrial Modine (NYSE: MOD), today announced the launch of a coolant distribution unit (CDU) to meet increasing demand for high-performance, high-efficiency cooling solutions in the global data center industry. The CDU is a critical technology enabler for liquid and hybrid liquid and air cooling systems that manage next-generation IT applications.

"Modine's investment in developing CDUs advances our strategy to expand our global data center product offering and capture market opportunities that help us achieve our long-term growth targets," said Neil Brinker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modine. "This technology strengthens Modine's position in the rapidly growing data center liquid cooling market, providing our customers with advanced solutions to support the next generation of high-density, accelerated computing applications, such as generative artificial intelligence and machine learning."

Trusted as the Critical Cooling Specialists to solve the most important cooling challenges, Airedale by Modine is growing its global data center offering across products, software, service and manufacturing footprint. The CDU expands the innovative solutions Airedale by Modine can offer throughout the thermal chain with air, liquid, and hybrid cooling systems.

"The CDU is a core part of our strategy to provide a complete range of products, software, and service capabilities for the data center industry," said Eric McGinnis, President, Modine Climate Solutions. "While the market for traditional air cooling products in data centers is set to continue its growth trajectory, liquid cooling will start to enter the market as an additional growth area. At Modine, we believe that many operators will adopt a hybrid cooling approach, with liquid cooling technology complimenting air-based systems to target pockets of higher-density IT loads. The CDU is a critical component in these kinds of cooling systems and we're excited to bring it to market."

The CDU is suitable for both colocation and hyperscale data center providers seeking to manage higher density IT heat loads. The increasing data processing power of next-generation central processing units and graphics processing units result in higher heat loads that are most efficiently served by liquid cooling solutions. The CDU is the key component of any liquid cooling system, isolating facility water systems from the IT equipment and distributing coolant fluid to where it is needed in the server or rack. Delivering up to 1MW of cooling capacity and operational at supply temperatures of up to 30°C (86°F) in a secondary water loop system and 26°C (79°F) in a primary loop structure, Airedale by Modine's CDU offers the same quality and high energy efficiency associated with the brand's other cooling solutions.

