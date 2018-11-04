Aireon Signs Data Integration and Automation MOU with Atech

Atech to seamlessly integrate AireonSM space-based ADS-B data into its SAGITARIO system

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Atech Negocios em Tecnologias S/A, a company of the Embraer Group, and leading developer and provider of Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation platforms. This MOU begins the evaluation stage for Atech's incorporation of Aireon's space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) air traffic surveillance data into the SAGITARIO system, developed by Atech, in partnership with Brazil's Department of Airspace Control (DECEA).

Responsible for all the development and modernization of air traffic control and air defense systems in Brazil, Atech continues to work on ways to modernize air traffic control in Brazil. SAGITARIO is operational in 5 Area Control Centers (ACCs) - Brasília, Curitiba, Recife, Amazonas and Atlantico - and in several Approach Control Centers (APPs), among them those of São Paulo, Brasília, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Belém, Campo Grande, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro. SAGITARIO provides complete air traffic control, gate-to-gate from origin to destination airport for DECEA.

"Remaining ahead of the curve, integration and implementation is critical for us at this stage of the game, and we are thrilled to be working with a world leader in the ATM automation space," said Cyriel Kronenburg, Vice President of Aviation Services, Aireon. "By working with Atech, we will be able to create a 'plug-and-play' data source, with seamless data flow and integration for Brazil, helping simplify the integration process at the customer level, which is a key component of our success."

"The agreement with Aireon will enable Atech to adapt its systems to handle space-based ADS-B data, expanding SAGITARIO´s competence to perform a more integrated and complete airspace surveillance, enhancing safety and optimizing operations of ANPS air traffic control centers", said Delfim Miyamaru, ATM Director of Atech Negocios em Tecnologias S/A, a company of the Embraer Group.

Working with leading ATM automation and integration partners, like Atech, is a major step forward in simplifying the deployment of Aireon's space-based ADS-B data to ANSPs around the world. In addition to providing oceanic coverage, the Aireon system is ideal for countries with vast amounts of remote terrain, where deploying ground-based radar and ADS-B infrastructure can be both costly and impractical. As a space-based asset, the Aireon system helps provide a solution to this problem, making reliable and real-time air traffic surveillance available to every ANSP, regardless of location, type of terrain and size of the airspace.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon is deploying a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon will harness next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that are currently ground-based and, for the first time ever, extend their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Real-time ADS-B surveillance will cover oceanic, polar and remote regions, as well as augment existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon will provide a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system to all aviation stakeholders. For more information about Aireon, please visit www.aireon.com.

About Atech

Atech is responsible for the evolution of systems that control almost 100% of Brazilian airspace, as well as being part of the few companies in the world capable of implementing, providing and integrating this type of solution with own technology. Consolidated in the ATM market, Atech brings together total business knowledge and skills built up over years of experience to provide a complete suite of solutions for managing and controlling airspace, from landing to landing, safely, efficiently and optimally.

