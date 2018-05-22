Aireon(SM) System Deployment Continues with Sixth Successful Launch

This successful sixth launch comes just days after Aireon welcomed a new air navigation service provider (ANSP) to its ownership family, NATS of the United Kingdom. At a press conference on Wednesday, May 16th, NATS officially joined the ANSPs of Canada (NAV CANADA), Denmark (Naviair), Italy (Enav) and Ireland (Irish Aviation Authority) alongside Iridium Communications at the forefront of bringing the transformational capabilities of space-based ADS-B to the aviation community.

"This has been an unbelievable two weeks for Aireon," said Don Thoma, CEO of Aireon. "The addition of NATS to our ownership group is an undeniably significant show of the importance of what Aireon is bringing to the industry, especially since they were among the first to become a customer, even before a single Iridium NEXT satellite had been launched. Adding another successful launch on top of that makes this a week that will forever be remembered as a huge milestone in Aireon history."

Upon completion, the Aireon system will, for the first time, enable real-time air traffic surveillance across the entire planet for aircraft equipped with ADS-B. ADS-B is the next generation surveillance technology that is a major enhancement over radar. Several major ANSPs have mandated its equipage, including the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and Europe by 2020. The Aireon system has placed network grade ADS-B receivers on each Iridium NEXT satellite which receives broadcasted aircraft data and transmits it to air traffic controllers or airline operations centers in mere seconds.

The Iridium NEXT satellite constellation will consist of 66 low-earth orbit crosslinked satellites that blanket the earth with communications coverage. A total of 81 Iridium NEXT satellites are being built, all of which will have the Aireon payload onboard. Currently, 75 satellites are planned to be deployed with nine serving as on-orbit spares and the remaining six as ground spares. The constellation is planned for completion in 2018.

For more information about Aireon LLC, visit www.aireon.com

For more information about Iridium NEXT, visit www.IridiumNEXT.com

About Aireon LLC

Aireon is deploying a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon will harness next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that are currently ground-based and, for the first time ever, extend their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Real-time ADS-B surveillance will cover oceanic, polar and remote regions, as well as augment existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), ENAV, Naviair and NATS, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon will have an operational, global, space-based air traffic surveillance system in 2018. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com

Press Contact

Jessie Hillenbrand

Aireon

+1 (703) 287-7452

Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aireonsm-system-deployment-continues-with-sixth-successful-launch-300653195.html

SOURCE Aireon

Related Links

http://www.aireon.com

