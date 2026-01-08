AIResumeBuilder.com Survey: 9 in 10 Gen Z Can't Imagine Life Without ChatGPT

For many young adults, ChatGPT is becoming as essential as the internet itself

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from AIResumeBuilder.com reveals that 9 in 10 Gen Zers say they're reliant on ChatGPT and similar conversational AI tools, suggesting that conversational AI may now be as essential to daily life as social media, if not more.

In December 2025, AIResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,200 Gen Z adults ages 18 to 28 to understand how often they use conversational AI, what they use it for, and whether they could realistically live without it. The results show that AI tools have become a consistent habit: 4 in 10 Gen Zers use ChatGPT or similar tools daily, and 7 in 10 have used them within the past month.

Among those who used conversational AI in the past month, 39% report using it multiple times per day, while another 24% use it once per day.

ChatGPT is by far the dominant platform. Among Gen Zers who use conversational AI, 93% have used ChatGPT, followed by Gemini (57%), Copilot (28%), Perplexity (12%), and Claude (10%).

Usage varies by demographic. Men were more likely than women to have used conversational AI in the past month (75% vs. 66%). Higher-income respondents were also more frequent users, with 80% of those earning $100,000+ reporting past-month use compared to 63% of those earning under $50,000.

Gen Z reports using AI tools in nearly every part of life. Among past-month users, 96% say they use conversational AI for work-related purposes and 98% say they use it in their personal life. At work, the most common regular uses include brainstorming (62%), research (60%), and problem-solving (58%). In their personal lives, the top uses include brainstorming ideas (56%), researching topics (49%), and solving everyday problems (41%).

Nearly all Gen Zers who use conversational AI say they depend on it at least somewhat. Overall, 91% say they are at least somewhat reliant on ChatGPT or similar tools. Specifically, 24% say they are totally reliant, 35% say they are very reliant, and 31% say they are somewhat reliant. Just 10% say they are not reliant at all.

The survey also found that conversational AI is competing directly with social media in perceived importance. One in four Gen Zers (24%) say they would rather give up social media than lose access to ChatGPT or similar tools. Higher earners were more likely to choose AI over social media, with 29% of Gen Zers earning $100,000+ choosing ChatGPT over social platforms.

Full report: https://www.airesumebuilder.com/9-in-10-gen-z-cant-imagine-life-without-chatgpt/

SOURCE AI Resume Builder