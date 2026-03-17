airfocus by Lucid Introduces Portfolio Management to Give Large, Complex Product Teams Real-Time Visibility Across Their Entire Portfolio

HAMBURG, Germany, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- airfocus by Lucid, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, today announced the launch of Portfolio management, a robust suite of features designed to close the visibility gap in scaling large product organizations.

As product organizations grow, work naturally becomes distributed across multiple teams and business units. Portfolio management in airfocus is designed to close that gap by combining AI-driven insights with a real-time view across the product portfolio. Portfolio management gives product leaders and executives a bird's-eye view by allowing them to monitor priorities, track progress, spot risks and dependencies, and understand how strategic initiatives translate into real work. Leaders can drill into team-level execution when needed and use dashboards to quickly assess whether the portfolio aligns with overall strategy.

"This is a huge milestone for airfocus, as we continue to support complex, large product organizations," said Malte Scholz, Head of Product and co-founder of airfocus. "We know that as product organisations scale work can become distributed across teams, product lines and business units. Getting a clear picture of priorities, progress, and risks across the portfolio typically means switching between tools, chasing status updates, and assembling reports that are out of date before they're shared. Portfolio management in airfocus is designed to close that gap."

The launch introduces two core features:

Portfolios: Connect data from multiple teams into one single, live view. Unlike static rollups or manual reports, data in airfocus Portfolios updates in real time. Users can edit items directly within the portfolio, and changes automatically sync back to the relevant source workspace, allowing for immediate action. Key capabilities include: Customized Visibility: When setting up a Portfolio, users define a global filter to determine the exact subset of work to display. Additional view-level filters can then be applied for further granularity. Unified Data Across Workspaces: Portfolios surface system fields alongside team and app fields, enabling meaningful cross-portfolio views without requiring every workspace to be configured identically. A Familiar Experience: Portfolios support the same view types, filtering, grouping, and sharing options already used in airfocus, reducing the learning curve for existing teams.

Connect data from multiple teams into one single, live view. Unlike static rollups or manual reports, data in airfocus Portfolios updates in real time. Users can edit items directly within the portfolio, and changes automatically sync back to the relevant source workspace, allowing for immediate action. Key capabilities include: Dashboard Views: A new widget-based view that provides instant insights. Built from a widget library that includes charts, summary metrics, and tables, airfocus also provides widget presets that automatically detect the data in use to generate ready-to-use widgets with a single click.

Portfolio management is available with an airfocus Enterprise subscription. For more information, visit airfocus.com/blog/introducing-product-portfolio-management.

About airfocus by Lucid

airfocus by Lucid is the AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform that keeps complex product teams and stakeholders aligned – no matter how differently they operate. airfocus, now part of Lucid Software, helps product teams bring their roadmaps, prioritization and customer insights under one roof, streamlining decision-making, and connecting strategy with execution. Trusted by global product teams at Ricoh, GoodYear and Wago, airfocus gives product teams the flexibility and clarity to build the right products. Learn more at airfocus.com.

SOURCE airfocus by Lucid