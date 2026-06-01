airfocus by Lucid Ships the Product Intelligence Platform for the AI-Era Product Organization, with Bidirectional MCP and a Connected Intelligence Layer

New AI-powered capabilities are embedded across the platform to connect strategy, feedback, and execution in an AI-first world

HAMBURG, Germany, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- airfocus by Lucid today introduced the Product OS for the AI-era product organization. The release brings together a connected intelligence layer that unifies feedback, strategy, OKRs, roadmaps, and delivery in one data model; a new bidirectional MCP server that makes that context available to every AI agent in the stack; and a set of AI agents that turn product data into action. With it, airfocus stakes its claim as the product intelligence platform, the upstream foundation that makes downstream AI investments actually pay off.

airfocus by Lucid introduces new AI-powered capabilities that connect feedback, strategy, and execution—helping product teams make smarter decisions and move with greater confidence. Speed Speed

"The way product teams work is evolving rapidly. AI has made execution faster, but the primary bottleneck has shifted upstream to alignment," said Malte Scholz, co-founder of airfocus. "The teams that succeed will be the ones that stay aligned at scale—connecting customer signals, strategy, and priorities so they can make better decisions about what to build and why it matters. That's exactly what this evolution of airfocus is designed to solve."

With this release, AI is embedded across the airfocus platform, connecting customer feedback, strategic priorities, and business objectives into a unified system—ensuring teams have the context needed to make informed, confident decisions.

New capabilities introduced as part of this platform evolution include:

Insights agent : Analyzes large volumes of customer feedback to identify patterns and surface insights, connecting customer needs directly to product decisions.

: Analyzes large volumes of customer feedback to identify patterns and surface insights, connecting customer needs directly to product decisions. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server : Enables secure access to structured airfocus data—including roadmaps, objectives, and priorities—across external AI tools and copilots such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot.

: Enables secure access to structured airfocus data—including roadmaps, objectives, and priorities—across external AI tools and copilots such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot. airfocus agent : A conversational interface that helps teams explore trends, synthesize feedback, and generate summaries and recommendations.

: A conversational interface that helps teams explore trends, synthesize feedback, and generate summaries and recommendations. Autofill fields: Automates the categorization and organization of incoming feedback, reducing manual effort and ensuring insights are immediately actionable.

By providing a centralized foundation for product context, airfocus enables organizations to align teams, improve visibility across initiatives, and ensure that AI-driven workflows are grounded in accurate, decision-ready information.

Learn more about today's announcement here.

About airfocus by Lucid

airfocus by Lucid is the product intelligence platform for multi-team product organizations. The Product OS where sharper decisions get made, strategy stays aligned, and every team member, agent, and AI tool in the stack works from real product context and insights. The platform unifies feedback, strategy, OKRs, roadmaps, and delivery in one connected data model, with AI agents that triage feedback, draft stakeholder updates, and keep portfolio data clean. Bidirectional MCP makes that context available to Claude, Copilot, and every AI tool already in your stack. Acquired by Lucid Software in 2025, airfocus serves product organizations globally.

SOURCE airfocus by Lucid