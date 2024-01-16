AirFuel Alliance Announces Launch of AirFuel RF Certification Program

Certification Ensures Multi-Vendor Interoperability Between AirFuel RF Certified Transmitters and Receivers

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel™ Alliance , a global standards organization dedicated to accelerating adoption of wireless power technology and standards, announces the launch of the certification program for the AirFuel RF standard.

AirFuel™ RF uses Radio Frequency waves to transfer energy wirelessly from a few centimeters up to a few meters, enabling the charging and powering of multiple devices simultaneously within a three-dimensional range. RF wireless power technology eliminates the need for wires and the e-waste associated with batteries. It is ideal for integration into small devices, such as IoT Sensors, electronic shelf labels, and wearables.

"Interoperable standards and certification programs are a prerequisite for at-scale deployments of new wireless power technology. With the launch of the AirFuel RF certification program administered by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), customers can confidently deploy AirFuel RF certified products from multiple vendors.", said Sanjay Gupta, President of AirFuel Alliance.

Il Joo Son, Vice President for TTA, said, "As the global leader in IT testing & certification, TTA is proud to be the certification partner for AirFuel RF™ wireless power technology. Companies launching products with RF long range power transfer, such as IoT sensors and retail applications, will now be able to certify their products are safe and tested for regulatory compliance. We look forward to enabling many more AirFuel RF-enabled products to go to market in 2024 and beyond."

Giampaolo Marino, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Energous Corporation, a member of the AirFuel Alliance Board of Directors, said, "The AirFuel RF standard is crucial to supporting the growing needs of the rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem of devices such as sensors, smart tags, asset trackers and other applications that can no longer rely on replaceable batteries or charging cables for reliable power. Adoption of AirFuel RF at scale depends on seamless interoperability among vendors developing for the standard. As a long-standing board member of the AirFuel Alliance, Energous applauds and supports the AirFuel RF certification program, which will accelerate the adoption and deployment of this second-generation wireless power technology solving the pressing energy demands of the exploding IoT ecosystem."

To learn more about accessing the AirFuel™ RF standard and joining AirFuel Alliance, please visit airfuel.org/membership .

About AirFuel™ Alliance

AirFuel Alliance is a global coalition of companies committed to a world where we can power up without plugging in. AirFuel develops universal standards for leading-edge wireless power technologies and accelerates their adoption by building a global, interoperable wireless power ecosystem supported by eco-friendly infrastructure through approved specifications and testing protocols. AirFuel Resonant and AirFuel RF technologies enable rapid charging of multiple devices simultaneously. For more information visit www.airfuel.org .

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is leading the next generation of wireless charging – Wireless Charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over the air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom, and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas, and software for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors, and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging. For more information, please visit www.energous.com .

