Airinmar signs multi-year extension of aircraft warranty management and value engineering services with Air Methods

BERKSHIRE, England, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, a leading independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty management solutions, has signed a multi-year support services extension with Air Methods, one of the world's largest civilian helicopter operators.

This agreement is a continuation of the existing identification, claim, recovery, and reporting of rotorcraft and aircraft component warranty as well as value engineering services that Airinmar has provided to Air Methods since August 2020.

Airinmar's services complement Air Methods' materials management activities and focus on maximizing the recovery of the operator's warranty entitlements as well as reducing the cost of component repair and the overall cost of maintenance.

"Since we implemented Airinmar's services in 2020, Airinmar has been a trusted services provider. We appreciate their commitment to effective warranty management and value engineering, which have contributed to meeting Air Methods' safety and efficiency goals," said Jay Mahen, Air Methods' Senior Vice President of Operations. "We will continue to leverage Airinmar's comprehensive engineering knowledge and expertise to help optimize our supply chain to provide safe and reliable lifesaving emergency air medical care 24/7/365."

"We are thrilled to extend our successful relationship with Air Methods and continue working alongside their material management team to reduce maintenance costs across Air Methods' multiple fleet types," said Matt Davies, Airinmar's General Manager. "We are proud to provide a tailored cost control service and support Air Methods' fleet of over 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft."

For more information on Airinmar's industry-leading services, visit https://www.airinmar.com/.

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators, and military programs for over 40 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR. Additional information can be found at https://www.airinmar.com/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About Air Methods, LLC

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, transporting more than 100,000 patients every year. With 45 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company's products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods' fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflecting management's expectations about future conditions, including anticipated activities and benefits under the extension. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''likely,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would,'' or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to "Risk Factors" in AAR CORP.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond management's control. Management assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Media Team

+1-630-227-5100

[email protected]

SOURCE Airinmar