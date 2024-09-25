Airinmar signs repair cycle management services extension with Singapore Airlines

BERKSHIRE, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, a leading independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, has signed an extension with Singapore Airlines.

The extension utilizes Airinmar's full scope of repair cycle management services, including repair order, quote, and turnaround time (TAT) management; repair cost value engineering; component warranty recovery; and TAT guarantee enforcement. Airinmar will also continue using its proprietary online systems to optimize Singapore Airlines' repair order status management and consolidate repair quotations.

"Airinmar has provided repair cycle management services and systems to Singapore Airlines since 2005 and is delighted to continue our long-term relationship," said Matt Davies, Airinmar's General Manager. "We are proud to successfully deliver our full range of services to support the airline with repair cost reduction and component availability across their passenger and cargo fleets."

For more information on Airinmar's industry-leading services, visit https://www.airinmar.com/.

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators, and military programs for over 35 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR. Additional information can be found at https://www.airinmar.com/.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through four operating segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

