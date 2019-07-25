Airlines for America Applauds Congressional Waiver Allowing Dan Elwell to Continue as Deputy Administrator of the FAA

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today commended Dan Elwell on receiving a congressional waiver which will allow him to continue serving at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the position of Deputy Administrator.

"Dan Elwell has done an outstanding job as Acting FAA Administrator, and we applaud Congress for allowing him to continue serving as that agency's Deputy Administrator," said A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. "We look forward to working with Steve Dickson as the FAA Administrator and Dan Elwell as Deputy Administrator to ensure that the U.S. aviation system continues to be the best in the world. What a great team to head the FAA."

Elwell has been serving as Acting FAA Administrator since January 2018. Because he and Captain Steve Dickson, who was confirmed as FAA Administrator, are both former U.S. military officers, Elwell needed a waiver from Congress to serve as his deputy.

